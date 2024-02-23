KEY POINTS One Redditor said KuCoin made 'serious allegations' without providing evidence

An X user said a withdrawal request has been pending for two weeks

A KuCoin representative said the exchange was communicating with users who posted on Reddit

Several users of the cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin took to social media to reveal that they haven't been able to withdraw funds from the exchange.

Posts on Reddit regarding the issue on KuCoin started emerging Wednesday. One Reddit user said withdrawals were blocked multiple times in December. Two months on, the said user's funds allegedly remain locked and there have been "no updates and no news from KuCoin."

The user later received an email from the exchange, asking for documents, which the user said were submitted the same day. "A few days later [I received] one last email with serious allegations and 0 details." The user said KuCoin alleged it received a report "from someone who believes that you are involved in certain [frauds/ stealing of tokens/ Hacker attacks] with sufficient evidence," which the exchange allegedly did not share.

Another Redditor said a promised refund of $4,800 has not been provided even four months after the issue was raised. "I have provided all of the information KuCoin have asked for but still nothing. If you're reading this, think twice about trading with KuCoin."

Also on Wednesday, one Redditor said Monero (XMR) tokens worth "over $30K" have been frozen by the Seychelles-based exchange.

On X (formerly Twitter), there have been several issues raised with the exchange from Monday, with one user saying the support team has ignored a withdrawal issue "for 51 days now."

PLEASE SHARE @kucoincom I have been ignored by your support team for 51 days now after you froze my withdrawal! I have opened many support tickets and each has been ignored! So far you haven't even acknowledged the fact you have frozen my assets. #KuCoin #frozen assets — Decentralised Boutique (@decentralisedbt) February 19, 2024

One user said in a series of posts that a withdrawal request made two weeks ago remains pending as of early Friday. The user added that KuCoin has been sending the same "we will follow up" response in the past two weeks.

Do you think you can complete my withdrawl that's been *pending approval* for 2 weeks??? 👇🧐 pic.twitter.com/Uo8a7Ep0ZZ — DudeInTheHoodie🎙🧐 (@DudeInDaHoodie) February 22, 2024

Another X user said withdrawals have been "locked" and are becoming "disruptive."

Why lock my withdrawals?? That’s really disruptive — @hood_boss_original (@Pelo_official) February 22, 2024

One user warned KuCoin to "not play with my nerves" following hours of failed attempts to make a "lousy withdrawal" Thursday.

guys... do not play with my nerves. I try for hours to make a lousy withdrawal. There are infinite loops there on your site. PLEASE, DO NOT DO THIS, okay? — Nostradumpus (@iulian_doroftei) February 22, 2024

KuCoin did not immediately respond to International Business Times' request for comment regarding the posts on X.

Eden Gao, KuCoin's global public relations and branding associate, told Cointelegraph on Thursday that moderators are currently communicating with users who posted their cases on Reddit. She said due to the exchange having 31 million users around the world, some may experience "some disruptions."

"Please note that KuCoin does not freeze user accounts nor prohibit users from disposing of their assets. To enhance user security, KuCoin implements a comprehensive risk control system and voluntarily cooperates with authorities or law enforcement organizations around the world to enhance our practice," she said.