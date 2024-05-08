Leadership is one of the most debated topics in the 21st century. As people leave authoritarian and fear-based approaches in the past, leading styles driven by compassion and autonomy emerge into the spotlight. Established in 2023 to inspire positive change among Asian communities in Asia and the US, the Asia Policy Institute (API) leads by example, exhibiting a democratic and outcome-driven philosophy, ultimately ensuring employee satisfaction and profitability.

Dr. Di Zhu, the President of API, describes himself as a fervent enthusiast of administrative business management and leadership theories. To sharpen his skills and capitalize on the insatiable desire to lead profoundly and effectively, Zhu collected an impressive collection of academic accolades: a Bachelor's in Business Administration and Management from Brigham Young University in Hawaii, a Master's in Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, and a Doctorate in Business Administration with a specialization in Macroeconomics.

As a culmination of Zhu's expertise in meticulous research and his fascination with business management, the two cornerstones of API are research and intentional leadership. "I wanted to take advantage of my own skills and acumen and turn Asia Policy Institute into a first-of-its-kind think tank in the US," Zhu explains. "I believe in using expertise to positively contribute to society and transforming the reality of underserved Asian communities."

In just a year, API reached over half a million people, generated impressive web traffic, solidified eight meaningful partnerships, and received a significant $165,000 in funding. As a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit research organization, API relies on grants and business connections that propel its efforts of conducting scientific and social research on issues prominent among Asian communities.

As an appreciation of Asia Policy Institute's endeavors, Google Ads granted the nonprofit a staggering $10,000 per month. That funding enables API to reach as many people as possible, fuelling its future vision where equity and inclusivity foster a culture of excellence.

The second partnership Zhu proudly highlights is API's affiliation with a multinational retail corporation in the US. After many long and laborious months of constantly sending applications, API's funding was approved—a testament to Zhu's dedication and perseverance.

The grant allowed API to introduce a financial literacy course created by Zhu and the organization's experts. The course consists of free lectures held for low-income communities in New Jersey.

Professor Joyce Okoth, Program Manager of Asia Policy Institute, helped curate the curriculum, enriching it with topics such as money management, insurance, and savings. "The ultimate goal of the program is to improve the level of financial literacy in impoverished communities," adds Zhu.

After a mere year, The Asia Policy Institute achieved many impressive milestones and left a tangible mark that will last for generations to come. Zhu's leadership style and his approach to hiring people played a pivotal role in API's accomplishments. "I never look for quantity," stresses Zhu. "Instead, I seek talent, creativity, and passion. I want to build API alongside other individuals who have a genuine desire to help others grow and succeed financially."

Freedom and autonomy are prominent in Zhu's leadership style. As he emphasizes, his diverse team of creatives, executives, and educators deserves an inspiring space to thrive devoid of micromanaging and limiting rules. Moreover, through prioritizing DEI and creating a multicultural team, spanning employees from India, Africa, the Philippines, China, South Korea, and Latin America, Zhu ensures API's structure aligns with the mission it strives to accomplish.

Looking into the future, Zhu envisions more opportunities, more financial support, and more financial literacy. "Short-term, we hope to become a US Government contractor and implement our projects across more nations," shares Zhu. "Long-term, we hope to create a better future where financial capabilities and education unfold new paths for those from underserved communities."