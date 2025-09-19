Premier League leaders Liverpool will aim to cut out the late drama against Everton on Saturday, while Arsenal seek to prove they are title challengers against Manchester City.

Arne Slot's Liverpool have made a habit of scoring late this season on the way to winning all four of their league matches so far.

Their two main challengers, Arsenal and Manchester City, clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, while troubled Manchester United host Chelsea.

AFP Sport looks at three key talking points ahead of the weekend action:

Andy Robertson wants Liverpool to get back to "winning a bit simpler" after yet another dramatic late twist in their victory over Atletico Madrid this week.

Virgil van Dijk's header in stoppage-time on Wednesday earned the Reds a 3-2 win in their Champions League opener.

Arne Slot's team have now scored a winner in the 83rd minute or later in all five games they have played this season.

"We need to get back to winning a bit simpler and easier," Liverpool left-back Robertson told TNT Sports.

"The assistant manager turned to me when Virgil put it in and said he's getting too old for it, so I can't imagine what the fans are like."

Next up for Liverpool are Merseyside rivals Everton, who have made a bright start to the season under David Moyes.

But the visitors face a stiff task at Anfield, where they have won just once in 28 games in all competitions.

On the day of Arsenal's match against Liverpool last month, the club issued a social media post urging the team to "make a statement".

They failed to do so, allowing Liverpool to strike a psychological blow early in the title race with a 1-0 win, sparking criticism of Gunners manager Mikel Arteta for his conservative game-plan.

But the Gunners have another chance to show this could be their year on Sunday, when they host Manchester City.

Arsenal have been Premier League runners-up for three seasons in a row, finishing behind City on two of those occasions.

For eight years the Gunners failed to beat City home or away in the league but they are now eyeing a third straight win against Pep Guardiola's men at the Emirates.

City haven't beaten Arsenal since April 2023 and a victory in north London would a significant boost to Guardiola, who is in the midst of a major rebuild after last season's disappointing third-place finish.

How much more time will Manchester United give struggling manager Ruben Amorim?

Since his first match in charge, no ever-present Premier League team have performed worse than United, who have taken just 31 points from 31 games.

United host Chelsea after last week's dismal 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, and could find themselves in the relegation zone if results go against them.

Former United captain and record goalscorer Wayne Rooney believes his old team have "got worse" since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag last November.

The Portuguese manager appears to retain the backing of United's hierarchy, who are desperate to avoid yet another reset, but their patience is not limitless.

United can take heart from the fact they have not lost to Chelsea in the Premier League at Old Trafford since 2013.

But Enzo Maresca's men have made a steady start to the season and have been tipped as outsiders to challenge for the title.

After Chelsea, United face Brentford and Sunderland, with Liverpool looming following the international break.

No game looks easy for the beleaguered Amorim.

Fixtures

Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Liverpool v Everton (1130), Brighton v Tottenham, Burnley v Nottingham Forest, West Ham v Crystal Palace, Wolves v Leeds, Manchester United v Chelsea (1630), Fulham v Brentford (1900)

Sunday

Bournemouth v Newcastle, Sunderland v Aston Villa (both 1300), Arsenal v Manchester City (1530)