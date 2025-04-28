In a bizarre twist, a man unknowingly bought back his own stolen car after spotting a near-identical vehicle for sale — only to realize it was his when his phone automatically reconnected to the Bluetooth.

After his beloved car was stolen, the man began searching for a replacement that matched his original vehicle as closely as possible, according to an Instagram post. He soon found one online that appeared identical: same color, same model year, even the same custom exhaust system. All the public records—license plates, VIN, and mileage—checked out, leading him to believe it was simply a lucky find.

Once he brought the car home, however, strange clues started piling up: familiar debris like tent pegs and Christmas tree pines in the trunk, a sandwich bag holding the locking wheel nut, and wrappers he recognized.

The final confirmation came when his phone, his partner's phone, and even old devices automatically connected to the car's Bluetooth system. Digging deeper, he checked the navigation history and found addresses for his home and his family members' homes.

"My phones is in the Bluetooth device history, my partners phone, and all our old phones," the man said.

A visit to a local Honda dealership and a police investigation later confirmed the shocking truth: the car's ECU still held its original VIN, tying it back to the stolen vehicle.

Police and Honda staff were stunned at the discovery, noting it was one of the most sophisticated car cloning jobs they had ever seen. Fortunately, the dealership that sold him the car appeared to have been duped themselves and is not under investigation.

