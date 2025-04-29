KEY POINTS A Senate report alleged that Musk may use his influence to avoid over $2 billion in potential financial liabilities

Tesla alone is supposedly facing potential liabilities as high as $1.19 billion

Musk's role in the DOGE has been at center of criticism in recent weeks

A new report by Democratic staffers of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations alleged that Elon Musk and his companies may avoid over $2 billion in possible financial liabilities through his influence over the federal government as the chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The tech titan has co-founded multiple companies over the years, including artificial intelligence firm xAI, electric vehicle giant Tesla, space exploration firm SpaceX, and brain implant company Neuralink.

Will Musk use his DOGE influence to evade liabilities?

Since becoming the leader of DOGE, which reports directly to President Donald Trump, Musk has faced mounting scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest stemming from his dual roles within the administration and the private sector.

According to the Senate report released this week, Musk has done nothing "to separate or distance himself from his immense private business empire ahead of his public work."

"President Trump could not have chosen a person more prone to conflicts to interest," the report added.

The report further revealed that Musk and his companies were facing at least 65 "actual or potential" enforcement or regulatory actions from nearly a dozen 11 federal agencies on the day of President Trump's Inauguration Day. The said actions allegedly totaled at least $2.37 billion in potential liability.

Tesla alone, which has been the subject of some attacks in recent months and calls to boycott, is supposedly faced with potential liabilities reaching $1.19 billion.

Also, there are a total of $713,114 fines "from 29 citations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) against SpaceX, Tesla, and The Boring Company," the memo stated.

Neuralink, which took X by storm earlier this week after the first ALS patient talked about his journey with getting a brain implant, was supposedly facing $281 million in potential liability from the company's alleged "false or misleading statements about its product risks."

According to the report, the Tesla CEO may use his influence in the federal government to avoid "what he perceives as obstacles to advancing his interests."

DOGE on the verge of collapsing?

The report came as Musk's popularity plunged over his ties to the Trump White House.

A recent poll highlighted how Americans were increasingly growing concerned over Musk's actions as the DOGE chief, and there were questions about how deep his influence is in running the country.

Also, the DOGE has not been providing as many updates in recent weeks as it has done since early February, raising questions about Musk's potential dwindling role in the federal government.

DOGE has been the catalyst for thousands of layoffs and forced resignations in the federal government as Musk and Trump insisted that there was much waste across various agencies.