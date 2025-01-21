Michigan Pastor Lorenzo Sewell gave a stirring benediction at President Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, but it was what he did afterward that has people talking.

Within hours of invoking Martin Luther King, Jr. during his prayer, the 43-year-old pastor turned to X to promote his newly launched cryptocurrency.

"The crypto community was kind enough to send me $Lorenzo, so I have permanently locked my tokens into a Liquidity Pool, so that I will never sell on the community but rather just earn fees as our token continues to flourish!" he captioned his X post. "Amazing day, all the Glory to God!"

In the accompanying video, Sewell asked his followers to do him "a favor and go and get that coin" to help him accomplish God's vision on Earth.

"I want you to be able to see politics become manifest not just in a way where we're praying over political gatherings but where we're seeing us become the hands and the feet of the Lord, Jesus Christ. Would you help me? Would you help us in this endeavor?" he pleaded in the video.

"I need you to do me a favor and go and get that coin in order for us to accomplish the vision that God has called us to do on the Earth. I give God glory for what he has done but we know that King's dream can only be fulfilled if we acknowledge that people are living in a nightmare. So here's your—" Sewell added before abruptly ending the video.

X users were quick to scold the pastor, with some labeling him a "grifter."

"You seem like an embarrassing fake Christian trying to grift off people," one X user wrote.

"Have you no shame?" another X account wondered.

"Stealing from the poor is an affront to the gospel," one X user added.

"'I just made a new fake cryptocurrency. Buy it to make me rich! All glory to God!' You are a demon. May your soul be tormented forever in Hell," another X user said in a scathing post.

Sewell worked with Trump throughout his reelection campaign, including in June 2024, when he hosted Trump at his church, and in July 2024, when the pastor spoke at the Republication National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, AP reported.

