Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, widely known for its extremely low prices, is surprising U.S. customers with steep import fees due to the ongoing trade war with China, fueled by tariffs introduced during President Donald Trump's administration.

The tariffs have immensely increased the cost of some items sold on Temu. In certain cases, prices have more than doubled after additional import duties are applied. In some cases, import duties exceeded the actual cost of the product.

For example, NBC News reported that a three-pack of men's athletic shorts, initially listed for $23.61 with free shipping, ended up costing $56.36 after a $32.75 import fee was added at checkout.

"Items imported into the U.S. may be subject to import charges," a notice on Temu's checkout page mentioned. "These charges cover all customs-related processes and cost, including import fees paid to customs authorities on your behalf. The amount listed may not represent the actual amount paid to customs authorities."

Manufacturing Impact: Higher Costs for Temu Items Shipped from U.S.

Some Temu products shipped from within the United States — but still manufactured in China — have shown much higher price tags compared to similar items shipped directly from overseas.

A blender shipped domestically was priced at $34.19 and carried no import fees. Meanwhile, a similar blender that was made and shipped from China cost just $5.94, but U.S. customers had to pay an additional $8.18 in import charges, making the total cost higher than the price of the item itself.

To help ease the impact, Temu has started labeling many products shipped from U.S. warehouses as "local," with these listings often appearing at the top of search results for American users.

U.S.-China Trade Tensions Deepen as Goods Face Blockades

Trump has escalated a trade conflict with China by imposing a 145% tariff on Chinese goods, leading China to retaliate with a 125% tariff on American products.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Monday that the next move to reduce tensions now rests with Beijing, according to CNBC. Meanwhile, analysts from Barclays reported that the high tariffs on both sides are creating conditions similar to a trade embargo.

They noted that although some goods are being rerouted through ports outside of China to access the U.S. market, a massive quantity of products is expected to be blocked from entering altogether.

Temu Customers Take to Social Media Over Surprise Import Fees at Checkout

Many Temu shoppers in the U.S. have taken to social media to express their frustration over the rising import charges. On platform X, users have pointed out how these unexpected fees catch customers off guard at checkout.

Temu needs to put a “Trump did This” sticker next to the new import charges line at checkout. A great way to reach those who aren’t otherwise paying attention. — Meacham (@MeachamDr) April 28, 2025

One user posted an image showing nearly $90 in import fees added to a $64 order, while another shared a cart with $135 in fees on merchandise totaling just $86. The sharp increase in extra charges has fueled complaints, with some users linking the added costs to recent tariff policies.

$89 import charges on $64 worth of Temu merchandise.



It has begun… pic.twitter.com/cKjdBDnBmb — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) April 28, 2025