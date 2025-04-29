Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order directing officials to deploy military resources to assist state and local police in combating crime, a move already sparking concerns about potential overreach and violations of civil liberties.

Since returning to office, Trump has made "law and order" a central focus of his administration, criticizing cities he claims have restricted policing through equity-driven reforms.

Under the new executive order, Trump instructed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi to identify how military equipment, training, and personnel can be used to strengthen local policing efforts within 90 days.

"Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Attorney General, shall determine how military and national security assets, training, non-lethal capabilities, and personnel can most effectively be utilized to prevent crime," the order noted.

The order also mandates an expansion of federal support for police training, pay, and legal protections, while targeting state and local leaders who allegedly obstruct law enforcement or promote "equity" initiatives seen as limiting police powers.

Civil liberties groups have warned that the executive order could violate the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts military involvement in civilian law enforcement. The Department of Defense and Department of Justice are expected to submit detailed recommendations for implementation by late July 2025.

As the administration moves forward, the executive order is likely to face legal challenges and intense scrutiny from Congress and watchdog organizations.

Originally published on Latin Times