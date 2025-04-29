KEY POINTS Trump wants law enforcement officers to be given legal support and 'indemnification'

He also wants 'enhanced sentences' for officials who commit crimes against law enforcement

He also signed an executive order Monday that further emphasizes his immigration crackdown

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a new executive order (EO) that he said should further strengthen the country's work in pursuing criminals and protecting "innocent citizens."

The executive order lays out a plan to ensure that the world's largest economy has "safe communities" by empowering law enforcement, specifically local police forces.

Protection Against 'Demonizing' Law Enforcement

According to Trump, some local leaders are demonizing law enforcement, which makes it impossible for them to enforce the law. He said such actions also allow for crime to thrive, and in turn, citizens and business owners suffer.

"My Administration will therefore: establish best practices at the Senate and local level for cities to unleash high-impact local police forces; protect and defend law enforcement officers wrongfully accused and abused by State or local officials; and surge resources to officers in need," the EO stated.

Legal defense support

As part of the Trump administration's work in strengthening American law enforcement, Trump ordered the Attorney General to establish a mechanism that will provide legal resources and "indemnification" to officers who "unjustly incur expenses and liabilities" for actions they take during their law enforcement duties.

Local law enforcement empowerment

The EO has also ordered the expansion of access to training both State and local officers, as well as an increase in "pay and benefits" for law enforcement officers.

He also wants the Attorney General to ensure that there are "enhanced sentences" for crimes committed against law enforcement officers.

State and local officials' accountability

The executive order also ordered the prosecution of officials in State and local jurisdictions who directly unlawfully prohibit law enforcement officers from carrying out their duties in terms of law enforcement and public safety.

Officials who engage in unlawful "discrimination or civil-rights violations under the guise of 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' initiatives that restrict law enforcement activity or endanger citizens" will also be prosecuted.

Trump Continues Immigration Crackdown

The new executive order came as the U.S. president pursues his countrywide immigration crackdown that has, at times, raised concerns among human rights advocates.

Also on Monday, he signed new executive orders that cracked down on what he said were "sanctuary cities" defying his immigration policies.

Trump has gloated about his "historic" 100 days in office, saying he has beaten "all records set by previous administrations," but questions remain on his hardline actions and policies across immigration, trade, and other crucial issues.