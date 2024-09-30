Mark Cuban is going to war with Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Cuban, who has been making rounds on the podcast circuit and is openly backing Kamala Harris for president, exchanged a series of f-bombs with the Tesla and Twitter CEO. In a recent interview, Cuban also said that if Kamala wins, he wants to take on a lead role in the Securities and Exchange Commission under her administration.

Is Elon screwed if Kamala wins and Cuban becomes the new SEC head?

"Elon, there will come a time when you need something from Donald Trump," Cuban wrote on X. "You will think you will have earned the right to ask and receive. You have been a loyal, faithful soldier for him."

Wild. It's not that billionaires are fighting; who cares about that? But why does Mark Cuban want to be the new SEC head and replace Gary Gensler? WTF is that about?

Mark Cuban Potential New SEC Head?

We haven't seen or heard Mark Cuban talk outside of when he was on Shark Tank.

With most of the top podcasts leaning right, you would think Cuban would be doing some #Resistance Wine Mom show. But no, he's been on several of the top shows, including comedian This Past Weekend With Theo Vonn and Club Shay Shay, crapping on Elon's political stances and trying to defend DEI hiring practices as not against merit.

Cuban has long leaned right, writing the hypercapitalist book 'How to Win at the Sport of Business. ' So for a while, people thought it was some 4D chess move, but now people consider that he believes Kamala will win and wants to be part of her team.

More interesting than the podcasts was Mark Cuban's interview with Fox, in which he declared, rather quickly and without thinking twice, that he wants to be the new SEC head.

What's his endgame?

If you think Cuban is a bad actor, you might think he wants to destroy the companies of Elon Musk and Donald Trump. However, Cuban is also a big crypto supporter, so he might want to regulate the industry properly.

Regardless of who wins the presidency in November, we're in for some strange cabinet picks.

You have RFK Jr, Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, JD Vance (Peter Thiel?), and Vivek Ramaswamy on Trump's team. Kamala has Mark Cuban, Jamie Dimon, and Janet Yellen ... again.

Final Thought and Mark Cuban's Thoughts on MSM

We thought we'd end it here with further proof that Cuban has decided to go all-in on the left, saying things that aren't remotely true in exchange for brownie points. He says the majority of mainstream media is right-wing. Um, what? Here in America we have:

CNN

MSNBC

PBS

NPR

ABC

CBS

NBC

All left-wing. The only right-wing channel we have is Fox, and social media-wise, that is now Twitter.

This is all to say that billionaires are picking sides and committing hard, as we see with people like Cuban, Musk, and Thiel (pretty much the entire PayPal Mafia). The 2024 presidential election can't end soon enough.

