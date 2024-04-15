KEY POINTS One user called out the tech titan for being "insensitive" amid the Middle East conflict

Another user said he would gladly take profits, but not at the expense of war

Bitcoin slid 7.7% Saturday, as Iran rained dozens of rockets and drones toward Israel

MicroStrategy founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor has been called out by his followers on X (formerly Twitter) after he made a statement regarding "chaos" and its impact on Bitcoin after Iran's missile and drone barrage toward Israel.

"Chaos is good for Bitcoin," Saylor wrote on the social media platform Sunday, following Iran's massive aerial attack toward Israel on Saturday in retaliation for a suspected Israeli bombardment of the Iranian consulate annex in Damascus, Syria earlier this month.

Chaos is good for #Bitcoin. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) April 13, 2024

Multiple outlets noted that Bitcoin prices tumbled after the escalation of Iran-Israel tensions, sliding 7.7% Saturday, marking its biggest slump since March 2023.

While Saylor did not mention Iran nor Israel in his post, it seems the cryptocurrency community on X found his statement directly related to the chaotic situation in the Middle East.

"This is insensitive. Not cool," user @NEEDcreations wrote in the comments section of the crypto titan's post. One user quickly came to Saylor's defense, saying fiat "drives and funds wars" and the faster people adopt Bitcoin standard, "the quicker we defund wars." @NEEDcreations responded, saying the MicroStrategy founder should have said it that way if that was what he meant. "The OP (opinion), as worded, is insensitive. Likely over 99% of the people reading that worldwide are going to have a negative view on Bitcoin as a result of how that was tweeted."

One user noted that while he loves profits, he would rather not have them "at the expenses of war" or chaos.

As much as I love profits I wouldn’t want it at the expenses of war. Or “chaos”… — OneLove… (@1Love4allbeings) April 13, 2024

"For the first time I am against the words you said," one user said, adding that Bitcoin shouldn't be linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Multiple other users agreed that Saylor, who has 3.4 million followers on X, was particularly insensitive with the wording he chose during conflict.

Homie, war isn't good for anything. — Rainbow Runner (@RRunner144) April 14, 2024

Chaos may benefit #BTC, but it's essential to remember that peace is the cornerstone of civilization's progress and stability — Catenaa (@Catenaacom) April 14, 2024

This is not it man — Cordy♟ (@cordyjos) April 14, 2024

Maybe it's good for btc but not good for people.. guys, stop being greedy, please, and just be human for one time in your life. Fuck money in the end we all gonna die. — Raouf Abdul Samad (@raouf_as) April 13, 2024

One user had a more scathing view of Saylor's words, calling out the tech executive for being insensitive at such a time.

@saylor And you only think about money. There is a catastrophe in the world, and you care about making yourself feel good. I wonder how many tokens you will eat and drink if you find yourself in the desert? — Gr Lightman (@GrLightman) April 14, 2024

Saylor has not responded to any of the comments calling out his statement. He is known for dropping short statements on X that either rally the Bitcoin community, and spark debates among crypto users. This time, he drew ire for a remark that may not have meant ill will but was wrongly worded for a region weary of the six-month-long war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, and escalated Iran-Israel tensions.

Bitcoin is currently trading between $64,000 and $65,000 about a month after it achieved a new all-time high of $73,000.