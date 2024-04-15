Michael Saylor Under Fire For 'Chaos Is Good For Bitcoin' Remark After Iran's Israel Attack
KEY POINTS
- One user called out the tech titan for being "insensitive" amid the Middle East conflict
- Another user said he would gladly take profits, but not at the expense of war
- Bitcoin slid 7.7% Saturday, as Iran rained dozens of rockets and drones toward Israel
MicroStrategy founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor has been called out by his followers on X (formerly Twitter) after he made a statement regarding "chaos" and its impact on Bitcoin after Iran's missile and drone barrage toward Israel.
"Chaos is good for Bitcoin," Saylor wrote on the social media platform Sunday, following Iran's massive aerial attack toward Israel on Saturday in retaliation for a suspected Israeli bombardment of the Iranian consulate annex in Damascus, Syria earlier this month.
Multiple outlets noted that Bitcoin prices tumbled after the escalation of Iran-Israel tensions, sliding 7.7% Saturday, marking its biggest slump since March 2023.
While Saylor did not mention Iran nor Israel in his post, it seems the cryptocurrency community on X found his statement directly related to the chaotic situation in the Middle East.
"This is insensitive. Not cool," user @NEEDcreations wrote in the comments section of the crypto titan's post. One user quickly came to Saylor's defense, saying fiat "drives and funds wars" and the faster people adopt Bitcoin standard, "the quicker we defund wars." @NEEDcreations responded, saying the MicroStrategy founder should have said it that way if that was what he meant. "The OP (opinion), as worded, is insensitive. Likely over 99% of the people reading that worldwide are going to have a negative view on Bitcoin as a result of how that was tweeted."
One user noted that while he loves profits, he would rather not have them "at the expenses of war" or chaos.
"For the first time I am against the words you said," one user said, adding that Bitcoin shouldn't be linked to the conflict in the Middle East.
Multiple other users agreed that Saylor, who has 3.4 million followers on X, was particularly insensitive with the wording he chose during conflict.
One user had a more scathing view of Saylor's words, calling out the tech executive for being insensitive at such a time.
Saylor has not responded to any of the comments calling out his statement. He is known for dropping short statements on X that either rally the Bitcoin community, and spark debates among crypto users. This time, he drew ire for a remark that may not have meant ill will but was wrongly worded for a region weary of the six-month-long war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, and escalated Iran-Israel tensions.
Bitcoin is currently trading between $64,000 and $65,000 about a month after it achieved a new all-time high of $73,000.
