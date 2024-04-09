KEY POINTS Bitcoin rose by approximately 3.8% in the past 24 hours, as per The Block

The rally came amid news that Goldman Sachs has been added as a partner in BlackRock's IBIT

Saylor has been quite optimistic of Bitcoin's rise even during days when the digital coin slumped

Bitcoin broke the $72,000 mark Monday, triggering a wave of celebration among Bitcoiners on X (formerly Twitter), including renowned BTC maximalist Michael Saylor, the founder and executive chairman of tech firm MicroStrategy.

"Welcome to the Revolution. #Bitcoin," Saylor wrote on X at around the same time the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency climbed above $72,00. He wasn't the only Bitcoiner celebrating, as other enthusiasts took to the comments section of his post to emphasize that the digital coin was nearing its all-time high of $73,000 last month.

Indeed, it's a revolutionary era with #Bitcoin leading the charge! #Bitcoin — DeFi Planet (@PlanetDefi) April 8, 2024

Satoshi Club wrote, "Welcome back above $70k," and Kraken Exchange noted that Bitcoin's "revolution" is a peaceful one.

User @jo5e_neto predicted that Bitcoin can "easily 10x in the next months" due to various optimistic factors surrounding the digital currency, including the upcoming halving event and the historical approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), among others.

Bitcoin may easily 10x in the next months 🚀



Upcoming halving.



We had halvings before.



But this time is better.



We have the spot ETFs.

Buying pressure.



Number go up 💥 — Bitcoin Guide (@jo5e_neto) April 8, 2024

Others had similar thoughts, with some saying Bitcoin may soon hit a new all-time high.

Welcome to new ATH — Keller Call (@Teamkellerath) April 8, 2024

It (#bitcoin) will reach new ATH 🚀 — Shawn21 (@Shawn_mooon) April 8, 2024

Some took the opportunity to encourage other crypto observers to invest in Bitcoin while it's still climbing.

Imagine looking at a 400k #Bitcoin wishing that you had started stacking and investing at 72k. Don't let this opportunity pass by you in plain sight! — Dave Kramer (BTC/NVDA) (@GraphicstoGold) April 8, 2024

Excited to see more people joining the Bitcoin revolution! Its amazing how this technology is changing the way we think about money and finance. #Bitcoin — Crypto Signals (@CryptoSignalsU) April 8, 2024

Bitcoin increased by around 3.8% in the past 24 hours, as per pricing data from The Block. At around 5:25 a.m. EST Monday, the world's largest crypto by market cap hit $72,073.

Interestingly, Bitcoin's 24-hour rally came after news emerged regarding Goldman Sachs' addition as an authorized participant in BlackRock's spot BTC ETF, IBIT. Goldman Sachs has been a crypto critic for the longest time, making the latest move a positive signal to the industry regarding the traditional investment banking giant's seemingly softening stance in terms of Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, Saylor's words, albeit few when he writes on X, have become a stronghold for many Bitcoiners, especially those who are still learning about Satoshi Nakamoto's creation.

He has rallied Bitcoin enthusiasts in recent weeks, even during the days when BTC prices were down. He said last week that everything before Satoshi's coin will be "BS" when the time comes.

Even before news of Goldman Sachs' addition as a BlackRock IBIT partner, Saylor projected that banks will eventually come around as more clients find interest in the gains others have made through their Bitcoin investments.

He said last month that the "resistance" of traditional banks will start to "drop," and eventually, banks will be forced to offer Bitcoin custody services, especially if their biggest clients demand so.

Bitcoin is trading at around $71,500 as of writing.