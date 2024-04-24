KEY POINTS Bofur Capital has nearly $2 million in WBTC on the Arbitrum bridge

A Buterin-linked wallet has some $1.05 million in ETH on the Optimism bridge

The pseudonymous founder of Arrow has some $800K stuck on the Arbitrum bridge

Some of the largest cryptocurrency whales in decentralized finance (DeFi) may have "misplaced" millions of their funds in at least two significant bridge contracts, prominent blockchain intelligence firm Arkham Intelligence revealed.

"There are dozens of accounts with 6-7 figures stuck in bridge contracts, forgotten about," the company said. "If you're on this list, you may have misplaced a few million dollars. Don't worry – it happens."

GM



There are dozens of accounts with 6-7 figures stuck in bridge contracts, forgotten about.



These include prominent DeFi whales and even an account connected with @vitalikbuterin.



If you’re on this list, you may have misplaced a few million dollars.



Don’t worry - it happens. pic.twitter.com/YaLb5pjtzF — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) April 22, 2024

Some of the addresses include "prominent DeFi whales" Arkham said, noting that there is "an account connected with" Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain network. As per Arkham data, one of the wallets are also linked to crypto exchange giant Coinbase.

Connected to @vitalikbuterin (receives 50 ETH from vitalik.eth)



Amount stuck: $1.05 Million

Time stuck for: ~7 months

Address:https://t.co/0m6w8bQ5o0



Vitalik, if you own this address, PSA: you have a million dollars of ETH in the Optimism bridge. pic.twitter.com/AWMUbCKGJ5 — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) April 22, 2024

Crypto bridge contracts allow global users to migrate their digital assets across different blockchain networks, improving overall liquidity and helping promote cooperation among blockchains.

Arkham went on to reveal that a wallet associated with Bofur Capital has around over a million worth of wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) stuck in the Arbitrum bridge for two years and three months – the said amount now worth nearly $2 million.

Bofur Capital



Amount stuck: $1.8 Million

Time stuck for: 2 years 3 months

Address:https://t.co/meGmbHhxmp



Bofur Capital’s 27 Bitcoin has been sitting in the Arbitrum bridge for over 2 years now, and is now worth almost $2M. pic.twitter.com/IPe4PNQt6O — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) April 22, 2024

The Buterin-linked wallet has $1.05 million worth of Ether (ETH) that has been on the Optimism bridge for seven months. The said amount is a far cry from Buterin's $795 million ETH treasury, but for some non-whales, it's a significant stash to actually forget.

Coinbase, which tried to bridge $75,000 worth of the USD Coin (USDC) to ETH, has had the funds stuck on the Optimism bridge contract for six months now, Arkham noted.

Thomasg.eth, the pseudonymous founder of decentralized air transportation solution Arrow, has some $800,000 waiting on the Arbitrum bridge for nearly two years now, something that "happens to everyone," the blockchain activity tracker said.

thomasg.eth @thomasg_eth



Amount stuck: $800K

Time stuck for: ~1 year 10 months

Transaction: https://t.co/8CVkzluq27



Think you might have $800K in the Arbitrum bridge. Happens to everyone. pic.twitter.com/EXxmqqZPdn — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) April 22, 2024

Non-fungible token (NFT) user identified by Arkham as @Mike_Macdonald on X, has some $117,000 on the Arbitrum bridge that has been waiting to be claimed for five months now.

Crypto users on X had hilarious reactions to the "misplaced" funds, especially among some of the biggest figures in the crypto space.

"Yikes, imagine misplacing millions like your car keys," one user said. Another said it would be impossible to get some sleep if a large amount of funds were hanging on a bridge.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if the wallet owners tagged by Arkham still have control of their misplaced funds or if they actually decided to leave their millions on the bridge contracts for now.