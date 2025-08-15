For Tiffani Griffith, CEO of Lord & Griffith Consulting, executive search is more than just filling a position; it's about building relationships that last. "When you are a boutique firm, you have the ability to be a trusted partner, not just a vendor," she says. "That personal connection is what allows us to deliver exceptional results."

For the past 13 years, Lord & Griffith Consulting has been at the forefront of executive recruitment, helping companies, from innovative startups to established firms, navigate some of the most competitive and fast-moving industries in the world. Griffith's approach blends deep industry knowledge with the agility of a boutique search firm, allowing her to respond quickly to shifting market needs while providing clients with a high level of customization.

Biotech's complexity and pace make recruitment uniquely challenging. "The science is always evolving, and so is the talent market," Griffith explains. "You can't rely on static strategies. You have to be in the market every day, gathering intelligence, spotting trends, and advising clients on how to stay ahead." That market intelligence often extends beyond hiring. Griffith frequently helps clients refine their employer branding, culture, and retention strategies to ensure they not only attract talent but keep it.

The firm's retained search model is a key differentiator. Rather than working on a transactional, one-off basis, Lord & Griffith develops long-term relationships with clients, often supporting multiple hires across different organizational levels. "We start with a roadmap," Griffith says. "From there, we manage the full life cycle, recruiting, onboarding, and even coaching, so the client has continuity and a partner who understands their vision."

For biotech companies, where the stakes are high and the timelines are tight, that partnership approach is invaluable. Large search firms may boast vast resources, but they often lack the flexibility and speed that Griffith sees as critical. "Our response rate is impeccable," she notes. "When a client calls, we act immediately. They know they are our top priority at that moment."

This hands-on, responsive approach is supported by Griffith's own background in the pharmaceutical sector. Early in her career, she worked with major pharma companies, visiting R&D centers and learning the intricacies of drug development. "I became fascinated with the science," she recalls. "It's incredibly rewarding to help bring a product to market that can change lives. That's what keeps me passionate about this industry."

That passion translates into results. By combining scientific literacy with search expertise, Griffith is able to identify candidates who not only meet the technical requirements but also align with a company's mission and culture. "In biotech, you can't afford a mismatch," she emphasizes. "You need leaders who understand the science and can inspire their teams."

Lord & Griffith's size allows for more than speed; it fosters innovation. "We can be creative with our search strategies, adapt our process to fit the client, and pivot quickly when market conditions change," Griffith says. "That's much harder for a large firm with rigid systems." This agility extends to working across generational and technological divides, blending proven executive search techniques with modern tools to reach the right talent.

The firm's work often extends into building internal capabilities for clients. "Sometimes we are brought in for a single hire, and it evolves into helping their talent acquisition team develop stronger processes," Griffith explains. "We look at the full picture, how they recruit, how they onboard, and how they retain people, because all of that impacts long-term success."

In the high-pressure world of biotech, where a delayed hire can stall critical research or product launches, Griffith believes the boutique model offers a decisive edge. "We are small enough to be flexible but experienced enough to deliver at the highest level," she says. "Clients know they can count on us not just for today's needs, but for the long haul."

That philosophy has kept Lord & Griffith Consulting thriving for over a decade. With an eye on continued growth and an unwavering commitment to personalized service, Griffith sees her firm's role as more than just finding talent. "We are here to help companies build their future," she says. "When our clients succeed, we succeed. And that's the most rewarding part of the work we do."