B2i Technologies, a SaaS and web developer company, proudly celebrates its 25-year milestone of crafting cutting-edge website development and compliance solutions for investor relations. Originally founded in 2000 by a Wall Street analyst with an aim to bridge a gap across small-cap companies and potential investors, today, the company has grown exponentially, aligning its services with the ever-evolving investor website industry. Their modern business model allows seamless collaboration and partnerships across investor relations teams and web developers. B2i's latest and unique offering is a Data as a Service (DaaS) that now powers investor websites worldwide.

At the turn of the millennium, the company's founder saw a critical disconnect between how public companies relayed information and brand messaging to investors and shareholders. Strengthened by the mission to close this gap, B2i's first product launch introduced a then-revolutionary software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, allowing real-time updates to websites, which was an unprecedented innovation at the time, when most sites were still hard-coded and slow to evolve.

"From the start, we had a unique selling point where we were able to manage websites in real-time," says Joe Dunlow, CEO of B2i. "Back then, changing content on a site required a developer. We eliminated that bottleneck with an intuitive system that empowered investor relations teams."

Over the years, B2i has continued to adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape. The company's platform has expanded to include a comprehensive suite of tools, including a robust content management system (CMS), email notification system, contact manager, and document management software. The company has offered these tools to work in congruence with one another in order to elevate communications with investors.

"Every touch point with investors is a reflection of the corporate brand," Dunlow says. "We make sure that branding, layout, and content all work seamlessly."

A major advantage B2i offers is its simplified, display-ready JavaScript API, which powers all integrations behind the scenes. For WordPress users, the company offers a plugin that enables designers, often with no coding background, to embed investor data with shortcodes. For B2i, this was a strategic move to eliminate the need for custom development, dramatically cutting down setup time and cost. In a digital environment where speed dominates all else, B2i tools offer a significant edge.

But perhaps the biggest differentiator lies in B2i's service philosophy. The company prides itself on adaptability, whether it's tailoring a module for a company with shareholder-specific content or rolling out a custom website feature within hours of a request. The team is known for responding with urgency and precision, which underscores their two decades of client retention.

"Some of our best features were born out of client requests," Dunlow says. "If one client needs it, chances are others do too. So we build fast, test quickly, and refine constantly."

The company's roots in serving small-cap and micro-cap firms remain a cornerstone of its strategy. Unlike solutions that can be overwhelming and cost-prohibitive, B2i's platform is designed to be accessible. "The smaller the company, the more critical it is to have tools that are easy to use and reliable," Dunlow explains. "Their teams are lean, and they may be without in-house web developers. They need a partner who understands investor websites and can deliver with speed."

Looking ahead, B2i is preparing for its next chapter, one that includes deeper integration of AI. Plans are underway to help businesses present key messaging directly from executives in more dynamic formats, such as embedded CEO updates and interactive highlights.

As the demand for clear, real-time communication grows, B2i's mission stays grounded in the same principle that launched the company 25 years ago: give companies the power to control their own message. Whether it's helping companies launch an investor website or integrating with their corporate website, B2i continues to redefine what it means to be a specialist in corporate and investor websites, one smart widget at a time.