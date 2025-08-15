Dieting can be a difficult process, often more challenging than people expect. Whether it's simply finding a healthy, low-carb meal or even getting something to drink, diets can be surprisingly restrictive. Carbliss is a clean, full-flavor cocktail brand based in Plymouth, Wisconsin, and its low calorie concepts are gaining national attention. For anyone tired of mixing their own drinks to stick to a diet, Carbliss may be a solution.

From Diet Frustrations to an RTD Solution

Along with his wife and co-founder, Amanda, Adam Kroener decided to go on a Keto diet. In their effort to stick to it, the pair ended up bringing their own mixing ingredients to events to enjoy drinks with friends and family. Ultimately, the process of preparing drinks for their diet became exhausting, and they started looking for an alternative.

"We wanted something we could drink easily, had full flavor, and an appealing nutrition panel," Adam said. "The products on the market had no flavor, a ton of unwanted carbonation, and had a great nutrition panel. There were also options that tasted great, and the nutrition panel was also not great, full of carbs, sugar and calories. We combined the concepts for a full flavor, ready to drink (RTD) bar staple with zero carbs, zero sugar, 100 calories, and gluten free."

Entering the Market and Achieving Growth

Leveraging nearly a decade of experience in manufacturing leadership, Amanda and Adam saw a gap in the market and decided to capitalize on this opportunity, creating Carbliss. Entering the market as part of the rapidly expanding RTD beverage category, which grew by 104% in the past two years despite industry contraction, Carbliss has already experienced significant success.

By the end of 2019, Carbliss' founding year, the company had sold nearly 2,200 cases. In 2024, it sold almost 3 million cases. Currently, Carbliss is distributed in 18 states and has been named as the "Fastest Growing Spirits Brand Globally." In 2024, and was named the second fastest growing spirits brand in 2025. Additionally, Carbliss was ranked number one on Inc. Magazine's 2024 Midwest list with 7,127% revenue growth in just two years.

Collaboration and Philanthropy

As the brand has grown in Wisconsin and beyond, Carbliss has found many exciting opportunities for expansion. Whether sponsoring major sports teams such as the Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, along with many others Carbliss is dedicated to the community it continues to build.

"We say yes to every donation request," Adam shared. "If someone asks for a donation and we sell in their territory, we help with any fundraiser... Our first year in business, we sold $80,000 in revenue; in the last 12 months, we have donated $164,258.72 through our donations alone. That's a great feeling."

Plans for Future Impact

Whether giving back to the community, helping the average person keep up with their diet, or just providing a low calorie beverage, Carbliss is certainly making an impact. The company's product is flavorful, gluten free, low in calories, and contains no carbs or sugar. Moving forward, Carbliss aims to expand to new distributors and states in the U.S., and also to become the number one RTD product in each state where it is sold.