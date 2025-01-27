Miranda Kishel, the founder and CEO of Development Theory, is changing how small businesses grow and prepare for the future. Her company focuses on three key areas which are figuring out how much a business is worth, value growth consulting, and helping owners plan how to leave or sell their businesses. These services and her use of new technology have earned her major industry awards, including the NACVA 30 Under 30 Award, a 2024 Stellar Business Award, and a globally recognized forensic accounting certification (MAFF).

Using Technology to Make Business Valuation Easier

Business valuation is about finding out how much a company is worth. Many firms still rely on paper forms and back-and-forth emails, which take time and cost more money. Miranda Kishel has introduced an online portal at Development Theory that lets business owners upload their documents and fill out forms in one place. This system is faster, easier, and keeps information safe.

"Many business valuation firms still rely on paper-based systems or back-and-forth email exchanges, which not only wastes time but also increases client costs," Kishel explains. "We can provide more precise valuations faster, allowing business owners to make informed decisions by streamlining this process."

Knowing the true value of a small business can open doors for owners whose companies are often their most valuable assets. It helps them make smarter decisions about growing, borrowing money or planning for the future.

Building Clear Plans for Business Growth

Development Theory also helps small businesses with value growth consulting. Growth plan reports examine a company's strengths and weaknesses and offer practical steps to make the business more valuable, profitable, and efficient. This kind of planning is important because small businesses in the U.S. generate 44 percent of the country's economic activity, but many struggle to grow beyond a certain point.

Kishel uses data to give business owners clear strategies. For example, her growth plans might show which parts of a business are performing poorly and suggest new improvement opportunities. These strategies make it easier for owners to focus their efforts where they will get the best results.

"Small business owners are so focused on day-to-day operations that they rarely have time to step back and evaluate where their efforts will have the greatest impact," Kishel says. "That is where our growth planning comes in, to bridge the gap between running and growing a business."

Planning for a Smooth Exit

Kishel also helps business owners plan for the day they leave their businesses. This could mean selling the business, merging with another company, or passing it on to family. These detailed plans consider five possible exit options, helping owners choose the best option for their goals.

Many business owners do not think about exit planning until too late, leading to problems. According to research, only 20 percent of businesses that are put up for sale sell. Kishel's exit plans aim to prevent this by giving owners a roadmap for what to do ahead of time.

"An exit strategy is not just about selling your business, it is about creating a legacy and setting yourself up for future success," Kishel explains.

Development Theory ensures they can leave their businesses on their terms by helping owners understand their options with the financial rewards they have worked hard to earn.

Achievements and Recognition

Kishel's work has earned her national recognition. Being named to the NACVA 30 Under 30 list highlights her impact on modernizing the industry. Her MAFF certification, held by fewer than 1,000 people worldwide, shows her skills in forensic accounting, which is used to investigate financial issues and resolve disputes.

Since starting Development Theory in 2022, Kishel has helped dozens of businesses with valuations. Before this, she worked with more than two hundred clients as a consultant and business lender.

Reaching More Small Businesses

Development Theory focuses on helping small businesses in the Midwest, but Kishel plans to expand across the United States. Her online portal allows it to offer services anywhere, giving more business owners access to her efficient and data-driven methods.

Kishel's work proves that fresh ideas and new tools can make a big difference even in competitive industries. She creates opportunities for success and shows what's possible in small businesses by helping business owners understand their worth, grow smarter, and prepare for the future.