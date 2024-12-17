KEY POINTS The integration enhances user access to the growing BTCfi ecosystem

It also opens the doors for new opportunities to engage with the $BTC realm

The partnership marks the convergence of seamless transactions and security-first features

Leading Web3 infrastructure company MoonPay today announced a strategic partnership with Element Wallet, the flagship wallet of the leading Bitcoin DeFi (BTCfi) blockchain Core, to empower purchases of CORE tokens using a variety of payment methods.

The new integration boosts accessibility of the Core blockchain's native cryptocurrency CORE in the BTCfi ecosystem with seamless transfers for the best experience.

MoonPay x Element Wallet: Empowering $CORE Users

Through the MoonPay integration, users can now purchase CORE through Element Wallet using a wide variety of payment methods, including debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and bank transfers.

Also, CORE is now available directly on MoonPay, significantly enhancing the user experience and accessibility of CORE tokens within the growing BTCfi ecosystem.

"Integrating with Element Wallet will create new opportunities for users to engage with the Bitcoin ecosystem, reducing friction and enhancing the overall user experience," said MoonPay co-founder and CEO, Ivan Soto-Wright, in a press release shared with International Business Times.

"Self-custody is in MoonPay's DNA, and we're thrilled to help expand access to self-custodial Bitcoin staking through Core," he added.

Access has been a major hurdle in achieving greater blockchain adoption globally. With MoonPay and Element Wallet's partnership, people now have expanded access to the innovative world of BTCfi.

The development comes as Element Wallet, which allows for secure chats and payments, reaffirmed its long-standing support for CORE, now complemented by the addition of other tokens such as stCORE and wCORE on their wallet.

👀 Friday the 13th?

Not scared. #Coretoshis know the real power lies in $CORE and Element Wallet.



Stay secure, swap with ease, and turn spooky vibes into lucky wins. 👻🤑 pic.twitter.com/I3Qgj3IJ6U — Element (@elementwallet) December 13, 2024

"The addition of CORE to MoonPay, alongside its integration with Element, represents a pivotal step in our mission to drive further adoption and usability within the growing Core ecosystem and beyond," said Rich Rines, an initial contributor to Core.

He noted how the Core chain will now become even more accessible through MoonPay's popular and intuitive UX. He expects that the future of Bitcoin adoption will be shaped by the Core network.

Core: Standing at the Frontline in Driving Blockchain Adoption

The latest developments around the Core blockchain aligns with the network's mission of driving adoption within the booming BTCfi space.

Since launching early last year, Core has made remarkable steps toward its vision of mass adoption of blockchain technology. It has logged 31 million unique addresses and recorded over 300 million transactions.

It has also achieved more than $980 million in total value locked (TVL), all as it powered the Valour Bitcoin Staking (BTC) SEK, the world's first and only yield-bearing Bitcoin ETP (exchange-traded product).

MoonPay: The Crypto World in the Palm of Your Hands

Even before the integration, MoonPay has been a rising name in the cryptocurrency world due to its security-first approach in bringing in one account "a whole world of crypto."

It has also secured partnerships with some of the world's leading brands, such as Venmo, which now allows American customers to fund transactions on the MoonPay platform using their Venmo balance or linked bank accounts.

2010: buying bitcoin to pay for pizza



2024: buying pizza to pay for bitcoin



/reversal @Venmo pic.twitter.com/iWFjR7dCNA — MoonPay 🟣 (@moonpay) November 20, 2024

MoonPay's safety and compliant features partnered with Element Wallet's seamless transfer processing makes for the perfect convergence of secure and simplified access to the colorful world of blockchain and BTCfi.