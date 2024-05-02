You're out to dinner with your group of friends, enjoying the banter and the vibes are downright jovial. Then the check comes in - and so does the worst dilemma of splitting the bill. One person reveals they weren't drinking, another emphasizes they only ordered Caesar salad. What does one do in such cases? Up 'n go, a groundbreaking solution, was born from the minds of Touradj Barman and Scott Webber, two tech-savvy entrepreneurs with a passion for simplifying this pickle and eventually the dining experience.

The genesis of this QR code solution sprouted from a similar experience and the common frustration shared by many diners - the inequity of splitting the check. Touradj, a denizen of San Diego's vibrant dining scene, frequently found himself struggling with this issue. "Splitting the check was never fair," he recalls. "Everyone feels that pain." Determined to remedy this ubiquitous discomfort, this MIT graduate envisioned a streamlined solution leveraging technology.

Teaming up with software developer and co-founder Scott Webber, Touradj embarked on a journey to transform the dining landscape. Their initial foray involved crafting a digital tool tailored for a renowned San Diego eatery owned by their friend, the late Matt Hoyt. This collaborative effort marked the inception of Up 'n go back in 2017, even before the COVID pandemic boosted online presence and solutions, a digital platform designed to revolutionize payment processes in restaurants.

Powered by Touradj's vision and Scott's technical expertise, this Company swiftly gained traction, initially spreading through word-of-mouth recommendations and intimate networking sessions over leisurely dinners. Its hallmark feature? An intuitive user experience that seamlessly integrates with a restaurant's branding, making payments not just efficient but enjoyable.

However, Up 'n go's success wasn't merely confined to local acclaim. The platform's reliability and commitment to guest service propelled its expansion across the United States. With over $1.1 billion processed for 16 million restaurant checks, Up 'n go's impact reverberated throughout the hospitality industry. This recent milestone, combined with its partnership with a major restaurant chain - First Watch, and being nominated for a prestigious Webby Award, underscores its status as a trailblazer in restaurant technology.

In an industry centered on hospitality, Up 'n go views restaurant partners not merely as clients but as valued guests. By prioritizing their needs and fostering genuine relationships, the company transcends transactional interactions. "One thing that's really interesting about the restaurant industry is that it's all about service. One might say it is the food or the ambiance. But at the end of the day, you're there to serve your guests - it's the overall hospitality," the co-founder states. "We think of our partners, the restaurants as our guests." he further adds, "Just the way restaurants make sure that the people who dine in their restaurant have a great experience, so do we in terms of the restaurants we partner with; even their staff." With a quick response time for its clients, the company has gained trust and loyalty within the market.

Yet, every company has its own challenges. As the restaurant industry embraces contactless payment solutions, Up 'n go faces competition from server handheld devices. Yet, the founders remain steadfast in their conviction that the personal touch offered by this company outweighs the allure of hardware-based solutions.

By harnessing the power of guest feedback, the platform continually evolves to meet the needs of both diners and restaurants. The founders envision a future where Up 'n go becomes global, seamlessly integrated into every dining establishment.