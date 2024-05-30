Few inventions in the world have caused such havoc and controversy as Artificial Intelligence (AI). While some people eagerly joined the AI revolution, enticed by the boundless generative and analytical possibilities of technology, others are more skeptical and concerned about the potential implications of high-tech on human value. Many thought leaders, educators, and STEM catalysts have embarked on a mission to scrutinize the challenges and benefits of AI, and Najiba Benabess, a seasoned Dean passionate about education, is one of them.

In November 2023, Najiba launched Irreplaceable Human Intelligence: Surpassing AI Outreach, a comprehensive book offering a fresh narrative much needed in today's world. "It's for those who have started to question human competence, for those wondering about AI fitting into workplaces, or for those who are simply curious about the future AI will shape," Najiba elucidates.

Leaders and executives of businesses of all sizes can use Irreplaceable Human Intelligence, which teaches them how to leverage AI harmoniously and without neglecting the human element. As a fervent educator and youth mentor, Najiba quickly realized the need for insightful yet digestible reports that negate AI myths and empower the current and future workforce.

Especially in the contemporary academic realm, which feels less inviting than it used to, more and more adults are entering the work landscape after high school. With more people seeking jobs, AI fear is becoming more pronounced. "Young professionals are usually worried about generative AI creating knowledge and replacing writers, historians, and other professions," says Najiba. "I kept thinking about our curriculum, and, in a moment of epiphany, I realized the most important question to answer is, 'How are we preparing our students for this new and inevitable AI era?'"

While education is one of the most vital sectors globally, its gaps are rarely filled. For Najiba, the disconnect between the ever-evolving technology and academic curriculum became an issue she aims to tackle. According to the innovative educator, many current curricula need to be revised and reassessed to include modern and relevant entrepreneurial topics such as technological developments and advancements.

Najiba's commitment to collaboration and innovation opened her eyes, and she realized that businesses are interested in recent graduates with emotional intelligence, problem-solving skills, and teamwork ability and those who lead with purpose. Therefore, highlighting the importance of including these topics in the curriculum is a necessity.

All inventions and concepts have two sides, and AI is the most relevant example of that. While the technological shrewdness of Artificial Intelligence is admirable, AI is not and never will be the answer to everything. In Irreplaceable Human Intelligence: Surpassing AI Outreach, Najiba Benabess encourages students and adults to leverage the power of AI while realizing its limitations, ultimately cultivating a future where humanity and technology propel one another.