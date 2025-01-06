Nancy Mace Mocked for Suggesting Dems Will Try to 'Steal Election from Trump' Despite Peaceful Certification: 'Drama Queen'
"Nancy, as usual, is trying to start trouble"
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) faced ridicule on social media after suggesting, without evidence, that Democrats might attempt to "steal" the certification of Donald J. Trump as the 47th president during the constitutionally mandated joint session of Congress.
Dressed in white, cross-earrings dangling, Mace spoke directly to camera as she described the certification process—which involves the Vice President, Kamala Harris, overseeing the counting of Electoral College votes.
"Democrats have objected to certifying every presidential election this century," Mace claimed in the video posted to X. "We will not let them steal the election," the post read.
"Are they trying to pull some shenanigans??" asked one follower. In response, critics readily dismissed the notion, calling Mace a "Drama queen."
"No she just needs attention," "No. This lady is nuts!" and "No. Nancy, as usual, is trying to start trouble," were among the replies.
Mace's hyperbolic rhetoric contrasted with the routine nature of the procedure and drew criticism online, with users accusing her of unnecessary dramatics.
The election certification occurred exactly three years after the 2021 Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, driven by Trump loyalists claiming the 2020 election was "stolen" by Democrats. Many commenters recalled the riot in comparison to the relatively uneventful present day.
An hour later, she posted another video from outside the Capitol building, pledging to "march through the snow" and "crawl over broken glass" to certify Trump's election.
The statements echo Mace's history of invoking partisan grievances, further solidifying her controversial reputation in Congress. Despite her claims, the certification proceeded without disruption.
