Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) faced ridicule on social media after suggesting, without evidence, that Democrats might attempt to "steal" the certification of Donald J. Trump as the 47th president during the constitutionally mandated joint session of Congress.

Dressed in white, cross-earrings dangling, Mace spoke directly to camera as she described the certification process—which involves the Vice President, Kamala Harris, overseeing the counting of Electoral College votes.

We will not let them steal the election from President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/04xPlwEZ4r — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2025

"Democrats have objected to certifying every presidential election this century," Mace claimed in the video posted to X. "We will not let them steal the election," the post read.

"Are they trying to pull some shenanigans??" asked one follower. In response, critics readily dismissed the notion, calling Mace a "Drama queen."

"No she just needs attention," "No. This lady is nuts!" and "No. Nancy, as usual, is trying to start trouble," were among the replies.

Mace's hyperbolic rhetoric contrasted with the routine nature of the procedure and drew criticism online, with users accusing her of unnecessary dramatics.

Hi Nancy. Quick question... Who was trying to steal the election today? I have seen zero reports of any protests, or attempts to stop the proceedings.

Do you know something we dont? Please share with the class. — Art Vandelay (@LJS527) January 6, 2025

No one is trying to "steal the election" from Trump. That is a ridiculous, attention-seeking statement.



The only people who tried to steal an election were Republicans, and they even resorted to an insurrectionist coup attempt on this day four years ago.



It is equally... — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) January 6, 2025

The election certification occurred exactly three years after the 2021 Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, driven by Trump loyalists claiming the 2020 election was "stolen" by Democrats. Many commenters recalled the riot in comparison to the relatively uneventful present day.

Notice how there wasn't a mob trying to get into the Capitol and stop the proceedings? Notice how everything was smooth sailing and no one from the losing side objected to the results? Take that and file it under "What a peaceful transfer of power looks like". — Basti Mix (@BastiMix) January 6, 2025

That's what you tried to do in 2021 you weirdo. — Winters Politics ❄️ (@WintersPolitics) January 6, 2025

An hour later, she posted another video from outside the Capitol building, pledging to "march through the snow" and "crawl over broken glass" to certify Trump's election.

Today we certified the American people's mandate to Make America Great Again!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/89op8DZfTo — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2025

The statements echo Mace's history of invoking partisan grievances, further solidifying her controversial reputation in Congress. Despite her claims, the certification proceeded without disruption.

