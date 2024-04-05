Security concerns are increasingly becoming prevalent in recent times, and more individuals are seeking the services of protection specialists. They're highly trained professionals who ensure the safety and security of individuals or groups. They assess potential threats, implement security protocols, and respond to any danger that might arise.

Finding the right protection specialist shouldn't be taken lightly. After all, entrusting one's safety to another individual demands a level of trust and confidence. JPS Consulting International LLC, a distinguished veteran-owned enterprise, positions itself as a trusted partner in risk management, meeting requisite qualifications and instilling assurance in its ability to protect client's well-being.

JPS Consulting International specializes in executive protection, private investigations, and secure concierge services. It has served numerous clients, including government agencies, Fortune 500 corporations, emerging companies, and professionals in entertainment, digital media, tech, and fashion, since its establishment in 2017.

The outstanding leadership of its founder and executive director, Loren Johnson, enabled JPS Consulting International to become the most diverse provider of risk management services in Metro Atlanta, Georgia, and the Greater Seattle area. Johnson has utilized his military background and over two decades of experience in global security operations, law enforcement, private investigations, and training and leadership development to bring the company to the forefront.

JPS Consulting International boasts broad areas of expertise, from commercial protection in the world of entertainment to executive protection tailored to corporate needs. The company also supports US government agencies, ensuring the safety and security of dignitaries, government officials, and personnel worldwide. Its expertise in various areas, such as personal security details, static security, logistics services, and more, allows it to mobilize and manage security teams to guard conflict-ridden areas and disaster zones.

In addition, JPS Consulting International offers residential patrol services to provide peace of mind to families and communities. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and community analytics, it guarantees proactive surveillance and rapid response to ensure the safety and well-being of its clients.

Besides providing security-focused services, the company responds to the needs of startups and small businesses by offering guidance and legal advice to navigate venture financing. It empowers its clients to gain a competitive edge in the business landscape. Regarding asset location and recovery, the company offers services for retrieving lost or forgotten assets for individuals, businesses, and government entities. Its program called Tax Sale Advocate has enabled it to find over $1 million in assets that would otherwise have been forfeited by unaware homeowners.

"One of our primary missions at JPS Consulting International is to make sure communities are in a better state before they seek our services. Part of this is actively engaging with various stakeholders, including the youth, residents, and businesses." Johnson remarks. This dedication highlights the company's multifaceted approach to community enrichment.

On top of its comprehensive services and community-centric mission, JPS Consulting International stands out for its ability to stay one step ahead of potential threats instead of waiting for incidents to occur. This swift intervention minimizes the likelihood of security breaches and disruptions.

With this, JPS Consulting International continues to set the standard for excellence in risk management and security services. When asked about his future vision for the company, Johnson shares, "We're ready for expansion to become a multinational organization. We look forward to partnering with corporations seeking security solutions to achieve this goal."