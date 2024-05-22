If there is one physical form of recovery that is proven amongst athletes to be effective, it is the use of cold compress for fast muscle recovery. Taking cold compress to the next level, many athletes nowadays–especially those whose endurance is on the line–now use ice baths to further train their body's response to extreme environmental changes, particularly their muscle response. This, in turn, challenges an athlete's physique to go the extra mile in their athletic journey.

Ice baths come in many forms - some come in the form of a bathtub, while others are for those who can brave the cold plunge in a standing position. Regardless of the type, ice baths can give you a much-needed cold plunge training or a post-activity cooldown.

Either way, ice baths must be able to maintain a constant cold temperature for your own muscle healing so it's important to have the proper gear or equipment to do this. So without further ado, here are our recommendations for the best ice bath solutions for the modern athlete:

Warrior PRO XL Ice Bath

First on our list is the Warrior PRO XL Ice Bath, a portable and comfortable inflatable ice bathtub for enthusiasts and professional athletes looking to upgrade their recovery routines. Made with a high-quality drop-stitch skin-friendly material, this inflatable ice bath still boasts proper durability–perfect for prolonged ice-cold plunges while being able to pack it up as soon as possible.

With a 120 gallon capacity, you can maximize the amount of the perfect water and ice combo needed for your full-on cold plunge. Plus, with its huge dimensions (60"L x 31"W x 26"H), the Warrior PRO XL Ice Bath can easily fit two people and can even accommodate tall people–even those up to 6'9.

Ice costs can quickly add up, especially if you live in a warm-weather area. That is why Warrior Willpower included a water chiller. It maintains constantly cold water (39 - 59 ℉) and cleans it with a filtration system. The chiller is very easy to set up and doesn't require any additional tools to install. The entire package includes an ice bath, hand pump, carry bag, water chiller, hoses, water pump, filter, and easy-to-read instructions.

NWMV Portable XL Ice Bath Tub

Speaking of portability, the NWMV Portable XL Ice Bath Tub provides such a feature differently as it allows you to enjoy a cold plunge while sitting in a reclined squatting position to maximize the overall cold flow in your ice bath challenge. While it only holds up to around 99 gallons of combined ice and water, it still assures you that you can have a compressed plunge for muscle healing.

When not used as an ice bath, the NWMV Portable XL Ice Bath Tub can work as a portable soaking tub for adults that fits in a shower or as a camping bath. This versatile portable bathtub allows individuals to switch between cold therapy and regular baths as needed. And if you need more proof of its portability, its overall build (8.1lbs / 3.7kg) means that this bathtub can be folded into a carry bag and transported elsewhere to enjoy a proper plunge, whether at home or when camping.

CalmMax Oval Ice Bath Tub

We go back to our elongated ice bath tub entries, as we now have the CalmMax Oval Ice Bath Tub. It is designed for full-body immersion for individuals up to 6'2". Its spacious oval shape allows you to place your legs before you instead of crouching.

Whenever you do a cold plunge, the CalmMax Oval Ice Bath Tub offers a dependable, safe, and leak-proof cold therapy experience thanks to its robust 5-layer thermo-insulated material design. You can utilize an ice bathtub for hot or cold therapy. The temperature range that this ice bath can tolerate can range from -86°F up to 140°F. Such features are compressed in an overall build of just 9 lbs, making the overall construction compact and lightweight, and allowing you to enjoy the benefits of cold therapy wherever you go.

ICEBREATH XL Portable Ice Bath

If you want a portable ice bath but don't want to deal with folding up large steel frames to set it up whenever you need it fully, then the ICEBREATH XL Portable Ice Bath Tub is ideal. This inflatable ice bath tub, with its full cover that zips on, is a sturdy option for a cold water plunge tub. Moreover, this combines convenience with unwavering protection to keep your cold plunge tub secure and safe in all weather.

Still not convinced on how easy it is to set up? This cold plunge tub outdoor is a breeze to set up with an included electric pump, ready in under five minutes. Despite that, this inflatable tub can accommodate up to 105 gallons, and is perfect for individuals up to 6′7ft, blending ample size with the convenience of portability.

SOLSTICE ORIGINAL Inflatable Cold Plunge Ice Bath Tub Compatible

Speaking of inflatables, we also have the SOLSTICE ORIGINAL Inflatable Cold Plunge Ice Bath Tub Compatible next up on the list. Its elongated design means that you can fit perfectly into its deep 30" shape. Unlike other standing choices, this tub lets you lie down throughout therapy, which is essential for the best results.

The innovative inflatable drop stitch tub helps to maintain water temperature by generating a safe, insulated air pocket inside the tub. With this, you can successfully control the temperature of your water. Moreover, it also comes with an insulated inflatable lid with integrated carry handles and a buckle lock system - every feature is carefully designed to optimize user experience. Witb the inflatable tub designed to hold both hot or cold water, the SOLSTICE ice bath tub can serve general purposes!

RQUYIYA Portable Ice Bath Ice Bathtub Pod

Going back to our small yet durable inflatables on the list, we have the RQUYIYA Portable Ice Bath Ice Bathtub Pod. This pod features an inside layer made of pearl cotton, PVC, and a waterproof coating, and a sturdy outer layer composed of polyester, nylon. This then helps the water to stay cooler for extended periods of time for the ideal chilly temperatures.

With an inner volume of 400 ml and dimensions of 32 inches in height, 33.5 inches in diameter, and height, this ice bath is roomy enough to thoroughly submerge your body without feeling crowded or uncomfortable. It can fit anyone up to six feet tall. Your head can rest comfortably on the thickened inflatable ring. And lastly, This pro-grade cold tub ice bath can endure frequent use and persist for a long time as it uses stainless steel poles that are stronger and more resilient than plastic ones.

PLUNGE MAGIC Ultimate Cold Plunge Tub

Last but not the least, we have the PLUNGE MAGIC Ultimate Cold Plunge Tub. Made with military-grade technology, it promises to be more durable than any other inflatable cold plunge tub on the market by outlasting and outperforming them both.

Over six footers can fit comfortably in this tub. Its mobility and simplicity of setup also make it suitable for usage at home, at the gym, or on the go, guaranteeing the advantages of cold therapy at any time or place. Users can keep their preferred hot or cold water temperatures because of the inventive inflatable dropstitch tub's ability to generate an insulated pocket of air that stabilizes water temperature.