Once a niche pursuit for crypto enthusiasts, staking has evolved into a mainstream investment phenomenon in recent years, as reflected by the fact that an estimated 42% of all crypto holders routinely use this passive income avenue to amplify their savings (via networks like Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, amongst others).

Staking's mainstream prevalence is better illustrated by other certain trends. For instance, post its transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) framework, the Ethereum network saw a whopping 37 million ETH (about 30% of total supply) being staked natively (while Cardano and Solana too saw 70% of their circulating supplies being staked by their respective communities).

And, the rewards, while no longer sky-high as 2021's yield-farming craze, have stabilized heavily, with most major networks offering annual yields in the low-to-mid single digits (e.g. 3-5% for ETH, ~5–7% for SOL).

A rapidly changing landscape, but for the better

By late 2024, roughly 70% of institutions holding Ether were found to be actively staking their assets, often through custodial or liquid staking means. Liquid staking tokens (like stETH), particularly boomed in popularity during this time period, with platforms like Lido and Rocket Pool collectively managing over $50 billion in staked assets alone.

Therefore with staking becoming more commonplace, it's actively reshaping expectations across the board. For example, conservative investors, who once shunned volatile digital assets, have started dipping their toes into the space (given that well known platforms now offer insured custody, predictable interest payouts, and the kind of withdrawal flexibility one would expect from a bank).

That's not to say staking is without its challenges, because for one, it requires a certain amount of technical savvy, especially when it comes to choosing and delegating to trustworthy validators, managing wallet keys, and navigating un-bonding periods. There's also the risk of "slashing" penalties on some networks if validators misbehave, meaning inattentive stakers could see losses. Lastly, several networks don't automatically compound user rewards, meaning they manually need to re-stake their earnings.

A new beginning?

To meet the burgeoning demand for simpler, safer staking, a new generation of platforms has emerged, one blurring the line between CeFi/DeFi and offering what are essentially "crypto savings accounts."

CoinDepo stands at the forefront of this wave, having built its name by focusing on crypto interest earnings above all else. Users can place major cryptocurrencies or stablecoins into Compound Interest Accounts that pay fixed annual rates ranging from 12% up to 24% (all on top of daily compounding).

Even more notably, these generous rates aren't confined to obscure altcoins as CoinDepo sticks to established assets like BTC, ETH, BNB and top USD-pegged stablecoins, so investors aren't forced into high-volatility tokens just to chase yield. Also, by eliminating the need to lock up funds for long periods, the platform ensures users retain access to their money (with withdrawals being available 24/7 without any penalty).

On the security front, the company uses Fireblocks, a leading institutional custody solution, to secure user assets with multi-layer protection, even implementing an overcollateralization mechanism whereby all client deposits are fully insured and backed by guarantor capital.

In practice, this means if anything ever goes awry with loans or investments on the back-end, CoinDepo's reserves cover the deposits, an approach that has not gone unnoticed; because as of mid-2025 the platform was managing over $125 million in crypto assets for more than 55,000 users across 220 jurisdictions.

Lastly, in the near future, the company is preparing to roll out a crypto micro-lending service that issues loans in crypto or stablecoins without any collateral requirement, a first in the crypto lending space. This means users could borrow against their account without locking assets away; remarkably, their deposited crypto would continue earning interest even while they have an active loan. If that wasn't enough, CoinDepo is also launching a crypto credit card (integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay) sometime 2025 end, offering up to 8% cashback on purchases.

Staking's growing role within the financial mainstream

From a fringe experiment to becoming a financial staple, the evolution of staking has mirrored crypto's broader journey, especially since the technology is no longer confined for just tech-savvy insiders seeking a side hustle on their coins (rather becoming a pillar of today's digital economy).

Amidst this, platforms like CoinDepo have emerged to bridge the gap between the old and new, marrying the familiar comforts of trad-fi (security, insurance, predictability) with the innovative yields and flexibility of digital assets. The result seems to be a more human-centric and accessible crypto finance experience, one that might reshape the foundations of the global financial arena as a whole.