A Switzerland-based cruise line has revealed what its first luxury ship will offer, including 1,600-square-meter cabins with wraparound terraces and private whirlpools.

Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand of international shipping line MSC Group, revealed the design of its new "Homes at Sea" suite categories, which include the Ocean Penthouse and Ocean Residence classes, aboard the Explora I.

The Explora I, which is the first of the cruise line's planned fleet of up to six luxury ships, will have 461 ocean-front Homes at Sea on board. Its maiden voyage will depart from Southampton, England, on July 17.

"Ahead of its maiden journey departing from Southampton, UK, on 17 July 2023, this is the second unveiling of the unique design philosophy for its 461 ocean-front 'Homes at Sea' after sharing the plans for its entry-level Ocean Suites last year," the cruise line said in its statement.

The Ocean Penthouses range from 463 to 732 square feet, while Ocean Residences range from 753 to 1,604 square feet, according to the company. This makes the cabins among the largest in the industry.

Jason Gelineau, Explora Journeys' head of product, said that the ship also has eco-friendly details and sustainable product sourcing.

"Environmental respect and sustainability have been key in design choices, ensuring a balance between the tactile and visual experience of every material used," Gelineau said. "Eco-friendly details such as refillable bathroom amenities have also been weaved into the suite offering and where feasible, we are sourcing sustainable products including B Corp-certified items. We will also have a no single-use plastic policy on board."

The Ocean Penthouses will have ocean-front floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terraces. Each unit will come with a private dining area for four, a large seating area as well as walk-in closets with seated vanity space, according to the company.

The units will also have Dyson hairdryers, heated bathroom floors, wireless bedside charging, personally curated minibars and espresso machines.

Meanwhile, the Ocean Residences will feature separate living, dining and sleeping areas and offer a panoramic ocean-front terrace with a private outdoor whirlpool, a dining table and sun loungers. Guests who will stay in these cabins have 24-hour access to butler service.

The Ocean Residences will have four unique types called Cocoon, Cove, Retreat and Serenity. The Cocoon and Serenity Residences feature wraparound terraces, while Cocoon, Serenity and Retreat Residences offer a separate bathtub and walk-in shower.

"Our Homes at Sea have been designed with an immense amount of thought and attention to detail," Gelineau told Travel + Leisure. "From the floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize natural light and the views and connection with the ocean, to sweeping terraces to elevate every guest's space, comfort, and privacy, I love how they are luxurious but intimate."

Explora I was reportedly originally scheduled to launch on May 31 this year with an 11-night "Maiden Journey into Mare Nostrum" from Barcelona, Spain to Athens-Piraeus, Greece, according to CruiseMapper. The company cited challenges including "global supply chain complications" as the reason for the delay of the launch of the cruise ship.