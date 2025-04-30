Check your Nintendo Switch's latest firmware update 20.0.0, and you'll be surprised that a fresh feature is finally here. With the all-new Virtual Game Cards, sharing digital games, DLC, and software is now made easier between consoles.

The Big N might be in a hurry for this update ahead of the June 5 launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. Of course, this update comes with some limitations.

What Are Virtual Game Cards?

Virtual Game Cards are Nintendo's new innovation to make sharing digital games and content among consoles easier. According to Nintendo, the new system behaves as a digital counterpart of physical game cartridges, making lending and borrowing content directly from one console to another simpler.

Players are now able to share downloaded games, free software, and add-ons (DLC) without the former online-only limitations.

How Game Sharing Worked Before

Before this update, sharing digital content was tedious. Nintendo required users to set one console as the Primary Switch and another as the Secondary. The Primary Switch could play games offline, but the Secondary Switch needed a constant internet connection. This meant limited usability, especially in offline environments.

New Sharing Options with Update 20.0.0

With the new firmware, the Virtual Game Cards system offers two distinct ways to share content:

Load on Other System

This one replicates the original Primary/Secondary configuration but simplifies the linking process. The second console needs to be linked to the original owner's Nintendo account. It still needs some setup, but it eliminates the old, clunkier designation procedure.

Lend to Family Group Member

For those with a Nintendo Switch Online Family Plan, this option is much more convenient. Through physically having two consoles in close proximity, users are able to wirelessly share content. This is perfect for close groups or families who frequent play together.

Major Restrictions and Rules

Although this change is significant, Nintendo has put tight restrictions on the use of Virtual Game Cards, according to GameSpot.

Game borrows expire within 14 days.

During the time a game is borrowed out, the original owner does not have access to that title.

A borrower is limited to one game at any given time.

One account may lend to three borrowers at the same time.

Internet-based borrowing remains forbidden, so consoles have to be situated close to each other.

Preparing for the Nintendo Switch 2 Era

Nintendo is not timing this for anything. With the Switch 2 set to reportedly launch in June, this update may be a prelude to the more sophisticated sharing capabilities we can anticipate in the next-gen console. It provides players with more options to play handheld, while setting up a smoother migration to a new ecosystem.

Originally published on Player One