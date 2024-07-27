KEY POINTS The digital collectibles quest will take place in New York City, Orlando, and Columbus

Fans who collect all four digital collectibles in a host city can have the chance to instantly win prizes such as tickets

The new campaign is expected to bring fans 'closer to the value of Web3,' said OKX's Haider Rafique

English pro football club Manchester City F.C. is returning to the United States for their pre-season tour, and as part of their efforts to engage more American football fans, the club has partnered with leading cryptocurrency exchange OKX to launch today the "Unseen City" Collectibles Quest, an augmented reality (AR) treasure hunt that challenges and rewards fans for finding digital collectibles in host cities.

"Unseen City" will take place across three separate locations – New York City on July 27, Orlando on July 30, and Columbus on Aug. 3 – as Manchester City returns to the U.S. for their 2024-2025 pre-season tour.

Four digital collectibles will be hidden in key landmark locations across each host city. Fans who collect all the digital collectibles in one city will have the chance to instantly win exciting prizes, including tickets to the corresponding pre-season matches and vouchers for Official Manchester City merchandise.

"We partner with Manchester City to bring innovative and engaging Web3 experiences to new audiences around the world. The 'Unseen City' Collectibles Quest combines the excitement of AR and on-chain technology with the passion of football, creating a memorable adventure for everyone involved and bringing fans closer to the value of Web3," OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said in a statement to International Business Times.

"Unseen City" builds on the success of the previous "Unseen City Shirts" Digital Collectible campaign, and fans will get the chance to win physical versions of the "Unseen City Shirts." OKX is also a partner of McLaren Racing and the Tribeca Film Festival.

Throughout the duration of the campaign, there will be additional prizes in store, and fans can join the "Unseen City" Collectibles Quest Experience in New York City, Orlando, and Columbus by downloading the app or visiting the website from July 27.

"Our pre-season tour is always a special time for connecting with our fans and collaborating with our partners across the globe. This year, in conjunction with our partner OKX, the 'Unseen City' campaign takes it to the next level by blending physical landmarks with digital engagement, providing a truly unique way for our supporters in the USA to get involved," said Tom Boyle, vice president of Global Partnerships Marketing and Operations at Manchester City.

Participants must be aged 18 and above to join and embark on an exciting journey to discover digital treasures. The online platform will feature an interactive map to guide fans to the locations of the collectibles.