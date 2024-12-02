A 21-year-old Israeli-American platoon commander in the Israeli Defense Forces who was believed to have been kidnapped in the Oct. 7 attacks was actually killed that day, the Israeli military announced on Monday.

Omer Neutra, 21, served as a platoon commander in the Armored Corps.

"Today we can confirm, based on intelligence, that he was killed in battle on Oct. 7 and his body has been held hostage in Gaza since," the IDF announced on X.

"May his memory be a blessing," the post continued.

Hamas is still holding around 100 hostages inside Gaza but it is unclear how many are still alive.

Armed militants kidnapped about 250 people after storming Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. More than 1,200 people were killed in the attack.

Israel responded by invading Gaza. More than 44,000 people have died since the IDF started attacks.

The White House is working on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza but is "not there yet," the US National Security Advisor told NBC on Sunday, with fighting in the conflict raging on as regional leaders meet to discuss the crisis.

"We are working actively to try to make it happen. We are engaged deeply with the key players in the region, and there is activity even today," said Jake Sullivan, according to a transcript released by the broadcaster.