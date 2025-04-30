Attorney General Pam Bondi took to social media to claim that fentanyl seizures organized and implemented by the Trump administration saved the lives of about a third of all Americans.

Bondi travelled to a Drug Enforcement Administration research lab in northern Virginia on Tuesday to demonstrate the administration's efforts in gathering intelligence which would assist with stopping the supply of the illegal narcotic into the United States.

The Attorney General took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her experience with her audience.

"Today is Fentanyl Awareness day. In President Trump's first 100 days we've seized over 22 million fentanyl laced pills, saving over 119 Million lives," she began.

"We are fighting relentlessly for the families of loved ones lost, for those whose lives are at risk, and for the soul of our nation. We will not rest until this poison is off our streets and those peddling it are behind bars," she continued.

"Today I visited a @DEAHQ forensic lab to learn more about how the cartels are quickly making this poison that kills Americans," she concluded.

"We are trying to reverse engineer what the cartels are doing at any given time," senior DEA research chemist David Guthrie told Bondi. "Whenever something new shows up, it's our job to figure out how that got in there. Did they change the recipe? Are they using a new compound?"

DEA researchers at the lab showed Bondi how easily cartels could manufacture fentanyl using a pill press that could produce 15,000 pills an hour.

"That's how easy it is to kill Americans," Bondi said.

However, social media users quickly pointed out that Bondi's claim that fentanyl seizures saved 119 million American lives was far-fetched.

"It's hard to describe how stupid you have to be to think (or even say) that seizing a bunch of fentanyl saved 119 million lives," wrote one user.

"So if I took one fentanyl pill 6 people would die. Can I pick the six?" wrote another.

"The MAGA claims, while they always did sound ludacris, are becoming more and more desperate. They are on their backfoot, and they know it," said a third.

"Imagine if Kamala Harris had announced that in having seized more than 246 million fentanyl-laced pills, the Biden-Harris administration had saved more than 1.3 billion American lives," wrote a fourth.

