The community around The Open Network (TON) has launched an initiative to urge France to free Telegram CEO Pavel Durov and the initiative is on a roll as the open letter to the French government has recorded more than two million signatures since launching Tuesday.

TON Society Launches #FREEDUROV Initiative

TON Society, where TON users connect and engage with each other, launched the Digital Resistance initiative Tuesday that also urges crypto users to use the #FREEDUROV hashtag when they share about the initiative on social media. The group aims to get the French government's attention following the arrest of Durov in Paris on Saturday.

As of early Wednesday, the open letter has already logged 2,064,678 signatures. The TON Society noted how Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ethereum blockchain founder Vitalik Buterin have "already given their support" in recent days.

Open Letter Blasts France for 'Assault' on Human Rights

The TON community's open letter directly addresses France, saying "the arrest of the Telegram founder, Pavel Durov, is a direct assault on the basic human right – the freedom of expression of everyone."

Durov, 39, co-founded the first iteration of the TON blockchain with his brother. Telegram, despite the controversies surrounding the popular social platform, has become home to many crypto communities and it allows Telegram apps to integrate cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. TON is also integrated with the platform.

𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 #FREEDUROV.



An Open Letter Mini App in Telegram.



Anyone who values privacy and freedom of speech should sign this letter to French… pic.twitter.com/i46ohO7F9G — TON Society 🆓 (@ton_society) August 27, 2024

Aside from urging France to immediately release Durov, the letter also calls on various global organizations and government bodies such as the European Union and the United Nations to "challenge France's actions and uphold the fundamental right to liberty online."

France Releases Details of Serious Charges Against Durov

The initiative was launched on the same day the Paris prosecutor's office released details regarding the charges in relation to Durov's arrest.

The tech magnate is accused of being complicit in "web-mastering an online platform to facilitate illegal transactions within an organized group." He is also accused of failing to curb the alleged distribution of p**nographic images of minors within Telegram.

French President Emmanuel Macron has denied allegations that Durov's detainment was related to politics. He said the tech executive's arrest was implemented as part of an ongoing judicial investigation.

UAE Monitors Durov's Case

The United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry on Tuesday said it is "closely following" Durov's case. Durov has been residing in the UAE for around seven years. He was granted citizenship in 2021.

The foreign ministry added that it has lodged a request with France to provide Durov will "all the necessary consular services in an urgent manner.

Durov is due to find out Wednesday whether he will remain in French custody.

Russian military news outlet Avia.pro reported early Wednesday that the UAE has "temporarily" suspended a contract to purchase 80 warplanes from France, citing Arab and French media. The UAE government has yet to deny or confirm the report.