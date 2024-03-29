KEY POINTS Judge Kaplan said SBF showed no remorse and ordered the disgraced crypto mogul to pay $11 billion

Many in the crypto community believe the FTX founder should have received a heavier sentence

Others have raised the topic on his political campaign donations – one of additional charges the DOJ dropped

Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced founder of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after his conviction on seven fraud-related charges, but there is outrage on X (formerly Twitter), as some crypto users said the sentence was too "short." Others are demanding that all the donations he made to political campaigns be returned.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Bankman-Fried, also widely known as SBF, didn't show real remorse for committing fraud. He sentenced the fallen crypto mogul to 25 years, plus three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $11 billion – an amount Kaplan said was reflective of the funds he stole from his victims.

"Today's sentence...is an important message to others who might be tempted to engage in financial crimes that justice will be swift, and the consequences will be severe," said U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams.

While Kaplan and Williams deemed the sentence was enough to serve justice to the many victims of SBF's fraudulent vision of a crypto empire, the sentence was met with immense backlash on X.

Founder of data engineering infrastructure DataExpert.io Zach Wilson said SBF should be "required to work at 50th percentile wages until he pays back the $8 billion" he stole from people and entities.

SBF cost customers $8 billion and gets 25 years.



What is fair would be he should be required to work at 50th percentile wages until he pays back the $8 billion dollars.



That would be 103896 years!



So his sentence is 0.02% of what it should be if we decided to value the… — Zach Wilson (@EcZachly) March 29, 2024

Bitcoin Magazine had a more unique take on the court's decision. "Ross Ulbricht created a website and is still serving 2 life sentences in prison. Injustice at its finest," the magazine wrote. Ulbricht was convicted of operating the infamous Silk Road, the dark net market website that the FBI said was "a digital bazaar for illegal goods and services."

SBF stole billions of customers money, lied in court, and only got a 25 year sentence.



Ross Ulbricht created a website and is still serving 2 life sentences in prison.



Injustice at its finest. pic.twitter.com/8t6NHLpJyA — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) March 28, 2024

Head of content at Hit Network Nick Dimondi said Bankman-Fried destroyed legitimate projects, crushed the dreams of other crypto developers, and "enabled dozens of bad actors." He added that the former crypto darling "single-handedly ruined the reputation of crypto for millions of people." Instead of being served, justice was "humiliated" by SBF's sentence, Dimondi said.

If you think SBF got a fair sentence today and didn’t deserve more, you almost certainly:



1. have a moral fault.



2. are not a friend of crypto.



3. run a scam.



SBF spent years working with the enemies of crypto, destroying legit projects, crushing dreams and enabled dozens of… — Nick Dimondi (@NickDimondi) March 28, 2024

Pro-XRP lawyer and Massachusetts senate candidate John Deaton said Bankman-Fried "should've gotten twice" than the 25-year sentence. "If you commit fraud and steal hard-working people's life savings, you deserve a harsher prison sentence," he said.

Charles is 💯 on 🎯



I’ve been both a criminal defense lawyer and a federal prosecutor during my legal career. In my opinion, SBF should’ve gotten twice that amount. If you commit fraud and steal hard-working people’s life savings, you deserve a harsher prison sentence. https://t.co/Kh3NudIoOJ — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) March 28, 2024

While there were several X users who seemed to empathize with SBF, most seemed disappointed by the court's decision.

SBF's 25 year sentence is clearly light compared to virtually all similar, notable cases of this magnitude: pic.twitter.com/uYFfDXtDHp — Daniel Ƀrrr (@csuwildcat) March 28, 2024

It is very concerning that SBF got 25 years for stealing billions of dollars and Ross Ulbricht got double life sentence for websites.



The system is broken... https://t.co/gMrsKInyOv https://t.co/NJkwvHr5s9 — Italian Stallion ⚡️ (@stalliondelsur) March 28, 2024

Others raised the issue regarding his millions in donations to politicians, largely to Democratic candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as per Time. One user said "every penny" of the donations he made should be returned by the candidates. Another user said the candidates shouldn't be made to pay but instead, SBF should be put to work behind bars since he donated the money.

JUST IN: As we learn MORE about the JOKE of a sentence for fraudster @SBF_FTX, of 25 years…



He will serve his time at a MINIMUM SECURITY PRISON in San Francisco, to be CLOSE TO HIS FAMILY?”🙄🙄🙄



I wonder, how many other CONVICTS received this SAME CONSIDERATION during their… pic.twitter.com/W2JMomdJEY — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) March 28, 2024

Sam Bankman Fried donated $40 million to the Democrat party and still couldn’t buy his freedom



Every penny of those donations should be returned by the candidates that received them



Of course he was a Democrat



The party of corruption — William mccarthy (@NhkangaRoo) March 29, 2024

They shouldn't be made to return donations, Sam Bankman Fried should be made to pay, put him to work in the prison. He gifted the money. — david james richardson (@davidjames64126) March 28, 2024

The new FTX leadership has asked politicians to return donations they received from Bankman-Fried, threatening legal action if necessary. FTX debtors, along with the new FTX administration, sent "confidential letters" to recipients of donations made by SBF and other former FTX executives.

It is unclear which politicians have returned the funds, and the exact amount of money he gifted will probably not be known anytime soon as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced earlier this year that it no longer plans to pursue additional charges against SBF, which include illicit political campaign contributions.