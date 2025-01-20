KEY POINTS Renowned sculptor Alan Cottrill crafted the massive statue to be unveiled at the Presidential inauguration

The team behind Donald Trump-inspired memecoin PATRIOT has announced plans to unveil a monumental 22 feet tall bronze statue of the President-elect's likeness on Jan. 20 at the Inauguration Day event.

The bronze statue was modeled around Trump's defiant stance in the immediate aftermath of the assassination attempt against the incoming U.S. president in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July.

Ohio artist Alan Cottrill, renowned for his sculptures such as the Thomas Edison statue displayed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol, worked on the Trump statue.

Immortalizing An Iconic Image

As mentioned, the statue is based on the moment Trump made a fist pump in the air, blood from his ear splattered over his face, following an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler last year.

After images of the statue's construction circulated on social media, Trump shared a link to a Breitbart article covering the statue on his Truth Social account earlier this month, making the PATRIOT memecoin the first in the meme token segment to garner such tangible engagement from the incoming president.

"This statue is a testament to the unyielding spirit of President Trump and the millions of fellow American patriots who share his vision for the nation. The unveiling of our monumental statue at the inauguration is a major seal of legitimacy for our project, and will introduce our brand to the thousands in attendance and millions watching worldwide," PATRIOT spokesperson Dustin Stockton said in a press release shared with International Business Times.

$PATRIOT Statue to Go on Tour

After the unveiling ceremony, the statue will embark on an ambitious year-long cross-country tour on the back of an especially outfitted 18-wheeler equipped with a crane.

The PATRIOT statue tour will make stops at major cities and landmarks across the country, offering Americans with the opportunity to take photos with the larger-than-life statue.

Crypto Reacts to $PATRIOT Statue Reveal

The first image of the finished statue has been unveiled by the PATRIOT team on social media, and it has gained much praise from cryptocurrency users.

The first image of the finished PATRIOT Statue of @realDonaldTrump was published today.



We’re so proud of the statue we all worked so hard to complete. It turned out exactly as planned and is truly fit to match the man it’s dedicated to!



Larger Than Life!!! pic.twitter.com/CycaYX0K5l — Patriot Token (@Patriot_Erc20) January 18, 2025

Many pointed out that the statue was the perfect "tribute" to Trump, whose fall and rise in the political space changed the history of American politics forever.

Looking so so so good! Well done from the team for working so hard to make this vision to reality!!! Great tribute for the great man @realDonaldTrump 🙌 pic.twitter.com/INtFAzAjWd — Vanguard (@C_vanguardchad) January 18, 2025

I can't even imagine how amazing this looks IRL🤯 — gg (@wen_mewn) January 18, 2025

The $PATRIOT Token

The PATRIOT memecoin was launched to commemorate Trump's work for the country. "Donald J. Trump's commitment to 'America First' is emphasized by his policies that are centered around economic prosperity, preserving the constitution and enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of every citizen," the meme token's website stated.

Notably, the crypto community around the Trump-themed memecoin commissioned the bronze statue to be constructed before Inauguration Day.