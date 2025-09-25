Both Jimmy Moore and Brandon Haile have never been afraid of a fight. Whether inside the martial arts ring, in the U.S. Army, or in the executive boardrooms, they have built a life of discipline, resilience, and a drive to win, committed to bringing others along with them. Both co-founders, Jimmy as CEO and Brandon as President of FLO Business Solutions, apply that same fighter's spirit to leading a family-driven, veteran-owned company that is helping small and medium-sized businesses reclaim control from corporate giants. With feet in the street from New York to Florida, California to the Midwest, the experienced advisors provide their solutions to businesses across the states.

"Everything we have done, military service, martial arts, executive leadership, has prepared me to fight for our clients," Jimmy explains. "We are here to put people first, not quarterly dividends."

That philosophy is more than a slogan. FLO Business Solutions, founded in 2021 by Jimmy and his son Brandon, offers what they call a "boutique" approach to payments, payroll, marketing, point-of-sale solutions, and lending. Instead of locking clients into rigid, proprietary platforms, FLO adapts technology and services to fit each business. "We meet our clients where they are," says Jimmy. "Our job is to find the smartest, most effective ways to get things done."

Brandon stands strong, leading from the front, exemplifying their servant leadership model. And the family dynamic runs deep. Alongside Jimmy and Brandon, several relatives play leadership roles: nephews Alec and Tyler lead FLO's point-of-sale and software division, while Sebastian and Austin provide sales and support management. "This is a true family business," Jimmy says proudly. "It's about trust, loyalty, and a shared mission."

Jimmy himself brings decades of experience in executive roles with Fortune 500 companies, including the one that invented the cash register. That history gave him a front-row seat to the corporate mentality he now seeks to disrupt. "I saw how often decisions were made to serve shareholders rather than clients," he recalls. "With FLO, we flipped that on its head. Our only focus is on the success of our clients."

His background as a veteran further shapes FLO's culture. Jimmy spent eight years in the Army Reserves and National Guard, specializing in combat engineering and communications, while his son Brandon completed various missions in Afghanistan. "Serving in the military taught us about discipline, teamwork, and commitment," says Jimmy. "It's the same ethic we bring to serving business owners."

That ethic is also influenced by the family's history in martial arts and competitive fighting. Jimmy has practiced and taught karate for more than 30 years, while Brandon has competed in full-contact boxing. They often frame FLO's mission in fighting terms. "We fight for our clients, plain and simple," Brandon says. "When you step into the ring, you fight to win. That's the mentality we bring into business."

While FLO is unapologetically competitive, it's equally committed to the community. In 2024, Jimmy and his family launched the FLO Cares Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to youth sports, community impact, and health & wellbeing. "We have already helped a plethora of young athletes keep playing sports," Jimmy notes. "Supporting kids, supporting health & wellbeing, and giving back is at the heart of what we do."

For Jimmy and Brandon, building FLO is not just about growth; it's about legacy. He and his team proudly report that the company is debt-free and experiencing rapid growth. Yet Jimmy insists the goal is not an eventual exit or acquisition. "We are not going anywhere," he says. "This company is about family and community. We are building something that lasts."

That sense of permanence reflects Jimmy and Brandon's vision of a business that doesn't just process payments but empowers owners. It's about more than transactions; it's about trust, service, and solutions tailored to each client. "Small businesses should not have to feel like just another number to a giant corporation," Jimmy emphasizes. "With FLO, they are partners. And we will fight for them every step of the way."

From the ring to the military, and now to the fintech world, the Moore's have lived a life defined by grit and service. FLO Business Solutions is the culmination of that journey: a family business built on integrity, discipline, and a determination to help others succeed. As Jimmy puts it: "Start early, finish late, keep smiling. That's how we do it, and that's how we will keep building a legacy together."