Pope Francis, in his Easter Sunday address, reiterated his plea for the liberation of Israeli captives and an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as well as advocating for a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

Emphasizing the importance of the Christian holiday while calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages, he expressed deep concern over the suffering caused by ongoing wars.

"I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid is ensured to Gaza and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on October 7 and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip," the Pope was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

"In calling for respect for the principles of international law, I express my hope for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine," he told tens of thousands of Catholics gathered at Saint Peter's Square.

He expressed his desire for peace between Israel and Lebanon, as well as between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Additionally, he urged leaders in the Western Balkans to embrace the diversity of their region, emphasizing the potential for enrichment from their differences, especially as some nations in the area progress towards integration into the European project.

The pontiff conducted Mass in a crowded St. Peter's Square adorned with flowers before delivering his "Urbi et Orbi" blessing and message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, reported Reuters.

In recent weeks, Francis, aged 87, has faced health challenges, leading him to scale back his public activities and cancel engagements. On Good Friday, he unexpectedly skipped a procession at Rome's Colosseum due to his health condition. Francis has been battling breathing difficulties after a cold and flu this year.

Nevertheless, he engaged in other Holy Week activities leading up to Easter and seemed to be in relatively good spirits on Sunday.

The Argentinian Jesuit had previously canceled his involvement in the Via Crucis in 2023 due to a three-day hospitalization for bronchitis. This decision was made well in advance and was announced beforehand.

Easter marks the occasion when believers observe Jesus' resurrection from the dead.