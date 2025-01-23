Protesters in Europe projected the words "Heil Tesla" and the image of Elon Musk performing the infamous saluting gesture onto Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany.

The salute was made at Donald Trump's inauguration, leading to backlash from users who compared the movement to a Nazi salute. Musk has denied these accusations.

The left-wing group Center for Political Beauty (Zentrum für Politische Schönheit) and art group Led By Donkeys, which are based in Germany and the UK respectively, said in posts to X that they were responsible for the shocking images, and used the display to encourage users not to buy from Tesla.

"The world's richest man @elonmusk is promoting the far right in Europe. Don't buy a @Tesla," Led By Donkeys said in their post, which was accompanied by a video also projected onto the factory discussing Musk's political affiliations.

The SpaceX CEO has previously expressed support for Germany's far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD). The video also mentioned how Musk formerly supported Tommy Robinson, a member of the far-right, fascist British National Party.

As the group shared positive or supportive social media posts by Musk also made in reference to far-right activists in the Netherlands, Italy, Austria and other European countries, Led By Donkeys ended by saying that Democracy in Europe was "being threatened by the world's richest man."

While the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a group combating antisemitism, put out a statement concluding that Musk "made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute," the conclusion faced backlash from users.

When asked about the gesture, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters, as reported by The Telegraph, "Everyone can say what he wants even if he is a billionaire. What we do not accept is if this is supporting extreme Right positions."

Musk has not addressed the protesters' demonstration publicly.

