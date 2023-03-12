KEY POINTS The ready-to-eat products may contain an undeclared allergen

Some customers may still have the products in their refrigerators

Affected customers may discard them or return them to get a refund

A Public Health Alert has been issued for a Trader Joe's ready-to-eat chicken salad product because of misbranding and allergen concerns. The product was shipped to three states.

The problem with the fully cooked "Trader Joe's Wine Country White Chicken Salad with Cranberry & Pecans" is that they may contain an undeclared allergen, according to the announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Specifically, the salads may contain cashew — a tree nut and a known allergen — but it's not declared on the label. The problem was discovered following a customer complaint about the presence of cashews in the product, according to the FSIS.

Tree nuts are among the nine major food allergens that have specific labeling requirements. And together with shellfish and peanuts, tree nuts are also one of the food allergens that's often linked to anaphylaxis, which is the potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that may send the body into shock.

So far, there have been no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions related to the consumption of the product. Although it wasn't recalled anymore because it is no longer for sale, the FSIS still issued the public health alert because some customers may still have it in their refrigerators.

"FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed," the agency noted.

As mentioned, the public health alert affects the Trader Joe's Wine Country White Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans. The affected salads come in 12-ounce plastic trays and were produced on March 4, 2023. They have the "best by" date of March 12, 2023, and the establishment number P-34834 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to Trader Joe's, these were only sold to stores in three states: Idaho, Oregon and Washington. A sample photo of the recalled product's label can be found here.

"(A)ll potentially affected product has been removed from sale," the company noted, sending a similar message with the FSIS in advising affected customers not to consume the product. "If you purchased any Wine Country White Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans with the affected code and have a cashew allergy, please do not eat it."

Those with questions about the issuance may contact Trader Joe's at (626) 599-3817. Meanwhile, those with food safety questions may also contact the USDA hotline at 888-674-6854.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," Trader Joe's noted.