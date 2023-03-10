KEY POINTS Yeti recalled its Hopper M30 soft cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 soft backpack cooler and SideKick dry gear case

The magnet-lined closures can get detached from them, posing an ingestion risk

The company has sold 40,760 of these products in Canada

Outdoor gear company Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and cases over a risk of magnet ingestion.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned that the magnet-lined closures of the recalled products can get detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested. The agency asked consumers to immediately stop using them and contact Yeti for a refund, NBC News reported.

"When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system," CPSC said in a statement Thursday.

If the magnets get lodged in the digestive system, it can cause perforations, twisting and blockage of the intestines, potentially resulting in infection, blood poisoning and death, the agency warned.

The recall involves four products: the Yeti Hopper M30 soft cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 soft backpack cooler and SideKick dry gear case. They were sold through Dick's Sporting Goods, Ace Hardware, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Yeti and other stores. They were also sold online through Amazon and Yeti's website from March 2018 to January 2023.

Yeti has received 1,399 reports, including complaints of degraded or failed magnet-lined closures and cases of missing or detached magnets. There were no reports of magnet ingestions or injuries.

#Recall: Yeti recalls about 1.9 million coolers and gear cases. Closure can fail, resulting in detached magnets; risk of injury or death if ingested. Refund or replacement. CONTACT: 833-444-3151, productrecall@yeti.com. Full recall notice: https://t.co/GcXFJNOLwQ pic.twitter.com/5nJfSM8JH7 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) March 9, 2023

The SideKick dry gear case was sold at $50, the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler at $325 and the coolers between $300 and $350.

To claim the refund, consumers can contact the company's toll-free number – 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT (8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET) Monday through Sunday. They can also email the company at productrecall@yeti.com or call 833-444-3151.

The products can be returned free of charge for a replacement product of equal or greater value. Consumers can also get a full refund in the form of a Yeti gift card with an additional $25 value.

Yeti's shares were down about 1.5% in midday trading Thursday.