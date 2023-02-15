KEY POINTS The experts also warned that Putin could invade the Baltic States if he wins the war in Ukraine

Hill and Stent called on the West to take more efforts in curtailing Putin's aggression

Ukraine says Russia has lost more than 139,700 military personnel in the war

Russian President Vladimir Putin could invade more countries if he wins the war in Ukraine, experts suggested Wednesday.

In a new op-ed published on Foreign Affairs, top Russia experts Angela Stent and Fiona Hill said Putin's "appetite for expansion" is unlikely to stop with just invading Ukraine if he wins the war, adding that other countries such as Finland and Poland could be the next targets.

"The Baltic states, Finland, Poland, and many other countries that were once part of Russia's empire could be at risk of attack or subversion. Others could see challenges to their sovereignty in the future," the experts wrote in the op-ed. "The war is about more than Ukraine. Kyiv is also fighting to protect other countries."

Hill and Stent also called on the West to take more efforts to communicate to Putin that his relationship with Europe will become irreparable should Russia escalate the war in Ukraine by either using nuclear warheads or launching a new assault on Kyiv.

"The world cannot always contain Putin, but clear communications and stronger diplomatic measures may help push him to curtail some of his aggression and eventually agree to negotiations," Hill and Stent added.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Since then, Moscow is estimated to have suffered substantial losses, at least around 139,770, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The figures also include 690 soldiers who were killed over the past day.

Despite its losses, Russia is continuing its attempt to push into Ukrainian territory. In fact, Moscow has begun a new offensive in the east. Russia has been launching attacks in the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast since the last week of January in what experts view as its opening move in its offensive. However, a fierce Ukrainian defense has nearly destroyed Russia's elite 155th naval infantry, as per POLITICO.

Another Russian elite brigade, specifically the 40th naval infantry brigade, was also decimated in the fighting in Vuhledar, The New York Times reported, citing Col. Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian military forces in the area.