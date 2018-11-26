The online multiplayer portion of "Grand Theft Auto V" has been a massive success for developer Rockstar Games. According to recent statements from publisher Take-Two Interactive, the equivalent mode in the recently released “Red Dead Redemption 2” should come out this week, according to GameSpot.

In addition, Variety reported on Monday that "Red Dead Online" access would be distributed in waves throughout the week. All players should have access to it by Friday, per Variety.

Rockstar and Take-Two have maintained for a while now that the mode would enter a “public beta” form in November, the month following the game’s launch. That means “Red Dead Online” will be playable for free for anyone who owns “Red Dead Redemption 2,” but it will be in an unfinished state for a while.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stressed in a recent earnings call that it would launch at the end of November, per GameSpot. Since there is only one week left in November, it stands to reason that it would be available no later than Friday.

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

However, Rockstar has not nailed down a release date for “Red Dead Online,” or even announced concrete details about what players will do in it. Apparently, a small handful of Xbox Live users have unlocked Achievements in “Red Dead Online,” meaning it is likely being tested now.

In a September interview with IGN, Rockstar North director of design Imran Sarwar elaborated a tiny bit on what players should expect from “Red Dead Online.”

“Players will be able explore alone or easily join with friends or other players to compete or work together,” Sarwar told IGN. “We’ll take full advantage of the entire world, as well as all the aspects of a 19th century setting that make ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ unique and fun.”