Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) asserted that the "number one" key to triggering economic growth in the second half of 2025 is "just an attitude," an assertion that inspired more ridicule than confidence online.

Asked what would trigger 4% growth in the remainder of the year, Marshall told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, "Number one is just an attitude."

BARTIROMO: What in your view would trigger 4% growth in the second half of the year?



SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: I think number one is just an attitude pic.twitter.com/30jSZ6ivlv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2025

"Back home I'm seeing manufacturing jobs grow and grow and grow, and we can't keep up with the orders," Marshall continued, paying some credit to Trump's tariffs, deregulation and the tax bill. "It's just this general attitude that we're at the start of a new economy."

America has a "vibes" based economy now. — Mr. Butter Chicken (@MrButterChicken) June 3, 2025

The answer didn't satisfy many on social media. "'Vibes, trust me!'" quipped one commenter.

"Great, so we're banking on good vibes to hit 4% growth? Cool, I'll tell the economy to cheer up," wrote another.

"Vibes won't pay rent, genius," a user noted.

"So 'attitude' creates jobs and reduces the deficit and triggers growth," read one sarcastic comment. "Right, got it."

Critics interpreted Marshall's statement as an oversimplification that demonstrated a lack of understanding or dismissal of complex economic challenges.

Some had their own suggestions to add to Marshall's attitude-based economic strategy.

Maybe crossing your fingers and toes will help too... — TDMcClellan (@TorranceMcClell) June 3, 2025

"Manifest 4% growth. Envision it...and it shall be yours," wrote a snarky user.

"Or magical fairy dust," added another.

These people really think they can bullshit their way to a economic greatness 😂 — Clouds_N_Kicks (@Clouds_N_Kicks) June 3, 2025

Marshall's remarks come as Republicans continue to tout the success of Trump's economic policies, including sweeping, fluctuating tariffs and the controversial House budget bill that the White House promises will save trillions.

Meanwhile, economists warn of impending cost hikes and potential recession, while critics argue it will take more than a positive attitude to ease anxiety in the face of economic uncertainty.

Originally published on Latin Times