In the era of social media dominance, a new generation of influencers is emerging, and they're not even in their double digits yet. Meet the Gen Alpha influencers – children born after 2010, who are captivating audiences worldwide with their skincare routines, makeup tutorials, and lifestyle content. But behind the appeal of fame and fortune lies a complex landscape filled with ethical concerns and regulatory challenges.

At the forefront of this phenomenon are children like Koti and Haven Garza, 7-year-old twins whose TikTok account boasts a staggering 4.8 million followers. From showing their skincare routines to sharing "get ready with me" videos, the Garza Crew has drawn the attention of millions, sparking both admiration and apprehension.

The enticement of fame and fortune in the digital age has propelled many parents to capitalize on their children's online presence, turning their innocence into a lucrative business venture. However, the rapid rise of child influencers has raised concerns about the ethical implications of exposing minors to the pressures of social media fame.

Critics argue that children like Koti and Haven may not fully envision the long-term consequences of their online presence, raising concerns about their privacy, emotional well-being, and exploitation by opportunistic adults. Furthermore, the commercialization of childhood through sponsored content and brand partnerships has prompted calls for regulation to protect the interests of child influencers.

In response to these concerns, some states have taken legislative action to safeguard the rights of child content creators. Illinois recently became the first state to pass a law entitling children to a percentage of earnings from their monetized online content, while California's Senate has followed suit with similar legislation. However, the efficiency of such measures remains to be seen, as the digital landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

Mark McCrindle, the social researcher who coined the term "Gen Alpha," calls this generation as the first "global experiment" in digital socialization. Unlike their predecessors, who were considered digital natives, Gen Alpha influencers are born into a world where social media is omnipresent, shaping their identities and behaviors from an early age.

While some applaud the creativity and authenticity of Gen Alpha influencers, others are skeptic about the appropriateness of exposing children to the pressures of online fame. Concerns about the commodification of childhood and the effects on children's development have sparked debates about the ethical boundaries of child content creation.

For parents like Adrea Garza, who manages her daughters' online presence, striking a balance between fame and protection is paramount. Despite the success of the Garza Crew, Garza remains vigilant about safeguarding her daughters' privacy and emotional well-being, implementing measures to shield them from harmful comments and limiting their exposure on social media.

"I would love to just bottle up my kids' innocence and keep it forever and ever and have them never spread their wings and grow," Garza stated. "But then, at the same time, I can't wait until they spread their wings and grow."

As the debate surrounding Gen Alpha influencers continues to unravel, one thing remains clear – the need for comprehensive regulations to ensure the ethical and responsible creation of child content online. While the allure of fame and fortune may tempt many parents, the well-being and welfare of children must always remain the top priority.