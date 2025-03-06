KEY POINTS Many users said the game wasn't working on their end and blocked them from selecting answers

One user said the trivia game felt like 'fraudulent misrepresentation' due to the live in-game issues

Out of some 392,000 players, 615 won the contest and received some $1.6K in Bitcoin each

Fintech firm Robinhood on Wednesday launched a trivia contest that provided $1 million worth of Bitcoin in rewards, and while the rewards were huge, the game itself allegedly prevented players from selecting answers.

Robinhood's two-day trivia contest kicked off Wednesday and allowed U.S. customers with a Robinhood account and were not subject to specific restrictions to participate in the game.

The total prize pool for Robinhood Trivia Day 1 was $1 million in Bitcoin, which was divided equally among all winners of the contest. There were 12 trivia questions with a 10-second time limit for each question.

Don’t be late.



Update your app now, and tune into the Robinhood app today at 4:45 PM ET for your chance to win a piece of $1M BTC. https://t.co/BcZhl2HO1E pic.twitter.com/PByvX1vYrI — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) March 5, 2025

Robinhood Users Blast Game: 'Waste of Time'

Many players who participated in the live trivia game took to X to express disappointment over the game that they said was too "buggy" and didn't allow them to select their answers.

One user said Robinhood Trivia "isn't working for many," noting how the app doesn't allow players to click on answers they selected for the questions. "Waste of time," the user said.

@RobinhoodApp So your quiz doesn't work. I clicked Tesla. It wouldn't log it. What the heck? Waste of time.



I repeat, Robinhood Trivia isn't working for many. — ₿IGRYANPARK (@BigRyanPark) March 5, 2025

Many commenters had the same issues, replying to @BigRyanPark's post, saying the buttons on the game didn't work. For @BigRyanPark, the trivia contest "kind of feels like fraudulent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and unfair business practices under consumer protection laws."

A few users did say the buttons worked for them, but majority of commenters seemed to encounter the same issues around not being able to choose an answer.

"I tapped Tesla and still got it wrong," said one user, referring to the first question that asked which electric vehicle company launched its first model in 2008.

Another user called the game a "trash trivia," complaining how he tried to click on his chosen answer with three seconds still left on the clock but the game didn't register the answer.

Hundreds of commenters went on to reveal their negative experience while playing the live game, including political commentator Evan Kilgore, and some who alleged the buttons were "disabled."

lol it’s not working — not able to select the options — they are disabled @vladtenev — Cosmos (@i_srbest) March 5, 2025

My entire family just told me they weren't allowed to select an answer on the first question. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) March 5, 2025

🙄



On question 1, I pushed the correct answer (Tesla) immediately.



Apparently it didn’t register, told me I was incorrect.



Lame! A long time Gold member, thats the 3rd strike on these type of “chances”.



Not going to waste my time anymore. — 𝐃𝐨𝐜 𝐇𝐨𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 (@DocHodliday) March 5, 2025

@RobinhoodApp Same here, my wife was on her phone as well, we both have an iPhone and it wouldn’t register any of the answers. — Besnik (@BesnikMusa) March 5, 2025

Another user said the game was a scam there was "no real chance to win," accusing Robinhood of "just trying to get people to be a gold member."

How Many Players Won?

Evan, who provides stock market news to his over 500,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), said over 392,000 people played Robinhood Trivia on the contest's first day, adding that 615 people won $1,626.01 in Bitcoin.

Robinhood $HOOD had 392.6K people play its live trivia game pic.twitter.com/XpBIDALkSY — Evan (@StockMKTNewz) March 5, 2025

Some of the winners have since posted "proof" of their Bitcoin winnings.

Day 2 of Robinhood Trivia is scheduled for Thursday, kicking off at 4:45 p.m. ET.