KEY POINTS Mike Pompeo said Vladimir Putin made Russia a vassal state of China

Pompeo accused Putin and Xi Jinping of exploiting religion to advance their political agenda

Pompeo urged Ukraine's allies to provide more assistance to prevent the use of nuclear weapons

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested that Russia is acting like a "little brother" of China, noting the deepening relationship between the two countries.

Speaking at an event organized by Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Irpin, Ukraine, Pompeo claimed that China has already stepped into the Russian-led war since it failed to provide support to the beleaguered eastern European country.

"China's Communist Party sees Vladimir Putin as a little brother and a junior partner in a long relationship that will benefit the Communist Party economically. And Putin has now made Russia a vassal state of the nation of China. What a strategic failure," Pompeo said, according to YES.

Pompeo accused Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping of exploiting religion to advance their political agenda.

Pompeo said Xi "drives faith from a public square" while Putin "hijacks Orthodox Christianity for most indecent purposes."

The former top diplomat also chided the U.N. for keeping China and Russia as its members, especially in the Security Council.

Pompeo believes the two countries do not intend to abide by international law.

Pompeo warned that Russia might still use nuclear weapons in the war, urging Ukraine's allies to provide more military assistance and "put Putin in a place where he sees the cost of continuing this effort exceeding the benefits of continuing the war," Kyiv Post reported.

Despite this, the former secretary of state is still confident that Ukraine will win against Russia.

Pompeo said he sees a "stable Ukraine that is sovereign, independent, and free" after the war.

During his visit to Ukraine, Pompeo, who's also a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other government officials.

Pompeo also visited areas damaged by the Russian-led war and met with Ukrainian troops undergoing rehabilitation.

On his Twitter account, Pompeo, who's considering running as a 2024 presidential candidate, declared that helping Ukraine to defeat Russia is "in America's core interest."

I’ve just left Ukraine. I've seen the damage caused by Putin's invasion. And I've been inspired by the bravery of the Ukrainian people.



One thing is clear: helping Ukraine end this war is in America's core interest. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/BYEzBp0Sfy — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 4, 2023

Pompeo's remarks largely differ from fellow Republicans and potential presidential primary rivals, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump, Pompeo's former boss, publicly admired Putin in the early days of the Ukraine war by calling him a "genius" and "very savvy."

The former president also boasted that the war would not happen if he was reelected and could end it within 24 hours.

DeSantis characterized the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a "territorial dispute" and claimed it was not part of the U.S.'s vital national interests.

However, DeSantis was forced to walk back his characterization after his fellow Republicans criticized him.