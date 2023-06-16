KEY POINTS Deripaska said he took Ukrainian children 'under his wing' through his Volnoe Delo foundation

The oligarch vowed to provide therapy to 280 psychologically unhealthy Ukrainian children

The oligarch also said they will release a list of the children's names to help reunite them with parents in the future

A Russian oligarch recently said on his website that he helped "distribute" Ukrainian children who had been forcibly transported to Russia from Bakhmut. However, the report was later deleted.

Russian billionaire and industrialist Oleg Deripaska reportedly posted an article, titled, "Oleg Deripaska's foundation takes 350 children from destroyed Artemovsk under his wing," earlier this week on his website.

In that article, Deripaska said his foundation, "Volnoe Delo," had helped "distribute" Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken from Bakhmut to summer camps in the Crimean Peninsula —annexed by Moscow in 2014 — and eventually to Russian families, as translated by independent news website Meduza.

The Russian oligarch also claimed the Volnoe Delo Foundation would help provide Ukrainian children with "food and material assistance" during their vacation in the Crimean Peninsula while waiting to be distributed to "families on Russian territories."

The foundation also allegedly vowed to provide therapy to Ukrainian children, noting that out of the 350 children, 280 were not "psychologically healthy."

"[Many of the children are] in serious condition and are afraid to even speak in Russia," the article stated.

Lastly, Deripaska allegedly vowed that they would publish a full list of the names of the children taken to Russian territories so that their "parents or legal guardians will be able to reunite with them" in the future.

The International Business Times could not independently verify the report as the article has since been removed from the website. Meduza also noted that the article had been archived but the page was inaccessible as of writing.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, Moscow has been accused of kidnapping and forcibly taking Ukrainian children to Russian territories.

According to estimates from the Ukrainian government, some 19,499 children were illegally deported to Russia. Of those, 103,710 were located but only 373 returned as of Thursday. As many as 394 are still considered missing and 488 have been killed.

Other estimates place the figure as high as 400,000 when taking into account Russia's activities in occupied Ukrainian territories.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has since issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kremlin official Maria Lvova-Belova for their roles in the forced deportation and adoption of Ukrainian children.