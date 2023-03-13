KEY POINTS Russian soldiers are selling looted items to Ukrainian civilians in other settlements in Kherson Oblast

The Russian army is also accused of removing equipment from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Russian soldiers reportedly sent home 58 tons of stolen items in May last year

Russian soldiers are again accused of looting the homes of Ukrainian civilians as the war extends into its 13th month, according to an intelligence report.

Russian military personnel deployed in the temporarily-occupied region of Kherson are allegedly looting homes in certain settlements in the area. Among the items stolen by the Russian army are gadgets and household appliances.

The stolen goods are then sold to Ukrainians living in different settlements in the Oblast, this is according to an intelligence report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).

In addition to stealing from homes in Kherson, the Russians were also accused of dismantling and removing equipment from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant training center.

"The Russian invaders continue to plunder the temporarily captured territories," the UAF General Staff said in a separate report.

"Recently, in Energodar, the occupiers started to dismantle and remove equipment from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant training center, which was used to improve the qualifications of personnel."

Over the past 13 months of the war, there have been multiple reports of Russian soldiers stealing from Ukrainian homes in regions they occupy. In fact, in May of last year, an investigation found that Russian soldiers have sent home at least 58 metric tons of looted items through the delivery firm SDEK.

At the time, items stolen included sneakers, canned food, car tires, tents and a military drone.

In early May, Russian soldiers were also accused of stealing ancient artifacts, including 198 gold flower ornaments, ancient weapons and 300-year-old silver coins, from a local museum in Melitopol. Moscow's army also reportedly stole 27 pieces of farming equipment valued at nearly $5 million from an Agrotek dealership.

A month after the looting incidents, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said Russian President Vladimir Putin also "issued a decree" allowing his troops to loot "TVs, washing machines, grills...everything" amid the war.

Information on the decree was revealed in a recording of an intercepted phone call published by the SSU. The Russian government did not confirm the claim that Putin issued the decree.