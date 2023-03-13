KEY POINTS A Russian social media community hacked into a GSC Game World employee's account

The group is threatening to use obtained data for blackmail and intimidation

This is not the first time someone attempted to hack and leak GSC Game World data

A Russian group is allegedly attempting to blackmail GSC Game World after it was able to hack into one of the Ukrainian video game developer's accounts.

"Recently, our employee's account for a collective work-with-images application was hacked. The responsibility for this was claimed by a community from a Russian social network," the studio, which is behind the "S.T.A.L.K.E.R." series of first-person shooters, said on Twitter early Monday.

The hackers "are threatening to use the obtained data for blackmail and intimidation," according to the statement.

A message from GSC Game World team pic.twitter.com/rqRM0tFZmO — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) March 12, 2023

This incident is supposedly not the first attempt to hack and leak GSC Game World data, including the staff members' personal information.

"We have been enduring constant cyberattacks for more than a year now. We have faced blackmail, acts of aggression, hacks, attempts to hurt players and fans and efforts to damage the development process or the reputation of our company," the studio, which is currently working on "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl," claimed.

While the developer has "been through a lot," it said that "these challenges only encourage us to work even harder because we believe that the truth is on our side" and "evil will never win."

"Despite the attempts to break us, we remain strong and courageous. Because when you believe in something and love it with all your heart, you have to defend it at all costs," GSC Game World said.

The studio has asked the public to refrain from watching or distributing information about its latest installment to the "S.T.A.L.K.E.R." franchise in the event of any leaks, which could include "outdated and work-in-progress materials" that could "dilute the impression of the final idea that we have put into the game."

GSC Game World instead urged the community "to stay patient and wait for the official release for the best experience possible."

"We believe that you will love it," said the studio, which ended its statement with the phrase "glory to Ukraine."

"Slava Ukraini," translated as "glory to Ukraine" in English, is a popular Ukrainian salute that is often accompanied by the response, "Heroiam slava," or "Glory to the heroes!"

GSC announced a sequel to its original "S.T.A.L.K.E.R." trilogy in 2010, but this was plagued with development issues even before Russia invaded Ukraine.

"S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl" is now being developed in the Czech Republic due to the ongoing war and is expected to release this December.