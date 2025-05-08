iPhone 17 Air is often seen in rumored reports, touting it as the thinnest smartphone to be released soon. However, Samsung has an answer to compete with Apple's ultra-thin handset.

The South Korean tech giant will formally launch its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge phone on Monday, May 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET (or May 13 at 9:00 a.m. KST).

News about the upcoming product made waves in January when several reports praised its wafer-thin build and AI-driven performance. What's more, it's cheaper than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

A New Generation of Ultra-Slender Smartphone Design

With its ultra-thin design, the Galaxy S25 Edge is something that Samsung envisions long before iPhone 17 Air reports arrive. The smartphone will boast a "flagship-level performance with superior portability," combining refinement and state-of-the-art hardware into an integrated whole.

Although definitive figures are being kept secret, sources indicate that it will compete with, or better yet, surpass Apple's supposed 5.5 mm-thin iPhone 17 Air, launching later this year.

Samsung is framing the Galaxy Edge as something greater than a design success. The company is promoting it as an "engineering marvel" and "a powerful AI companion" that can transform mobile photography and user experience.

Flagship Performance Without the Ultra Price Tag

Even though it will not come with the high cost of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Edge should be able to match its performance. That would make it a mid-range premium smartphone, along with Apple's soon-to-be-released iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to have a 6.6-inch OLED screen, dual-camera rear camera, and the new A19 chip.

MacRumors reported that Samsung's Edge model will share the same chipset, display technology, and software experience as the S25 and S25+ models. Yet it differentiates itself with greater portability and design-led aesthetics.

AI-Powered Photography With a 200MP Camera

Among its most hyped features is possibly the Galaxy S25 Edge's 200-megapixel ultra-wide lens that uses AI-powered smarter image processing.

Samsung also promises "the ultimate camera experience," one which can adapt to lighting, subject, and scene with accuracy, thanks to the onboard mobile AI system.

AI will also serve to optimize performance, battery, and even interaction with the user, further diminishing the difference between a smartphone and a personal assistant.

Can Galaxy S25 Edge Beat iPhone 17 Air?

We all know that the iPhone 17 Air has the early momentum by attracting prospects with its slim form factor and next-generation internals, but Samsung won't back down. The latter is trumping Apple in the market with its own slimmest contender.

The early release puts Samsung ahead in the ultra-thin smartphone game, providing consumers with a high-end offering months ahead of Apple's September announcement.

Restricted Release Before Universal Rollout

There are indications that the Galaxy S25 Edge will first be available in South Korea and China because of anticipated supply restrictions. The global release might catch up in a few months.

