SciTech-Service Oy proudly marks its 42nd anniversary, celebrating over four decades of innovative work at the convergence of science and sustainable technology. Since 1983, this Finland-based firm has been leading in interpreting scientific knowledge into practical eco-conscious solutions that support industries in their shift from fossil-based to bio-based materials. Under the leadership of CEO Dr. Eric Enqvist, the company continues with its clear mission of supporting client innovation by developing process concepts.

"We are helping mankind to find a travelable way to a circular bioeconomy," says Dr. Enqvist. "Technology, for us, is the application of scientific knowledge for business purposes. We don't just conduct experiments, we create the missing pieces that allow ideas to become practical and scalable solutions."

From its beginnings in the pulp and paper industry to today's advanced focus on cellulosic textiles and bio-based chemicals, SciTech has consistently anticipated and adapted to the global shift in industrial needs. The company's strength lies in its deep understanding of wood chemistry, material science, and process engineering, enabling it to offer custom process concepts that bridge the gap between theoretical science and commercial application.

An innovative process for producing wood pulp was one of SciTech's earliest innovations, which now supports the production of millions of tons of pulp annually. This demonstrates the company's ability to turn in-house scientific ideas into impactful, globally adopted technologies and to serve industries worldwide.

Today, with two modern laboratories in Helsinki and Rauma, SciTech offers a wide range of services, from biomass fractionation to pulp and paper tests and pilot trials for industrial textile fiber production. These labs play a critical role in providing clients with high-value data while avoiding costly and time-consuming full-scale R&D programs. Instead, SciTech focuses only on essential experiments, making the company a cost-effective yet high-impact partner in innovation.

SciTech has consistently outperformed expectations despite its small employee size, often impressing clients. The company has been highly successful in building and evolving its team of experts. The key strength lies in their integrated expertise in chemistry, physics, and process engineering, and in their openness to exploring undiscovered territory.

"We are comfortable working with the unexplored factors," Dr. Enqvist explains. "Our process concepts are based on rigorous modeling, mass balances, heat balances, and chemical cycles, so we can present multiple technical options to our clients. They can then choose the most feasible option based on realistic projections." SciTech's work now spans creating a diversified portfolio that supports a range of bio-based industries from developing novel solutions to supporting mill operations.

Pilot Equipment SciTech's Laboratory - Rauma, Finland

In 2023, SciTech was acquired by the international technology group ANDRITZ, a move that has significantly enhanced its global reach and operational stability. Importantly, SciTech continues to operate independently, preserving the integrity of its client relationships and its neutral, confidential consulting model.

According to Director Heikki Hassi, "Becoming an independent part of the ANDRITZ gives SciTech firm ground for further development. The bioeconomy is evolving rapidly, and staying ahead means combining deep scientific knowledge with bold investments."

Looking forward, SciTech-Service Oy remains committed to expanding its impact. With the world yet to fully transition from fossil to bio-based economies, Dr. Enqvist believes there is still much work to be done. He says, "We will continue on this journey of helping industries make that shift, step by step, with science as the roadmap."