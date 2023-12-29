King Charles III on Friday announced awards for showbusiness royalty Shirley Bassey and Ridley Scott while a bereaved father who took on social media giants over harmful online content is also recognised in Britain's traditional New Year's Honours.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who crowned the king in May, led those being honoured for their role at the glittering ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

"Game of Thrones" actor Emilia Clarke was also honoured for co-founding the brain injury recovery charity SameYou after she survived two brain haemorrhages.

The annual honours list recognises the achievements and contributions of people across Britain.

Bassey, who has sold more than 135 million records, becomes a Companion of Honour, an elite order that can only have 65 members at any one time.

"My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled," the singer, who already has a damehood, said ahead of the announcement.

Director and producer Ridley Scott, whose works include "Gladiator", "Alien" and "Napoleon", is also made a Knight Grand Cross, upgrading his previous knighthood, while "bonkbuster" author Jilly Cooper becomes a dame.

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, who is to receive a knighthood, joked that he might hand over some tickets for the world-famous event at his investiture next year.

"I think (Prince) William might do the ceremony. He's made a few mentions of wanting to come to the festival so I'll probably take a couple of tickets in my pocket," he said.

Famed as much for its mud as its music, the festival at Worthy Farm in southwestern Somerset has become a fixture in British life since it began in 1970.

In the world of sport, former England cricketer Stuart Broad, 37, was among those decorated.

Broad announced his retirement from the sport during the final Ashes Test in the summer, bowing out in stunning fashion by hitting a six off his final ball and taking the match-winning wicket as England levelled the series at the Oval.

Footballers Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Lauren Hemp meanwhile were recognised for their part in helping England reach the Women's football World Cup final in the summer.

England lost 1-0 to Spain in the World Cup final in Sydney having won the European Championship in 2022.

Others receiving awards included Ian Russell, 60, who campaigned against harmful online content and contributed to the establishment of online safety legislation after the death of his 14-year-old daughter Molly.

Her family set up the Molly Rose Foundation suicide prevention charity in her memory.

Russell said the London schoolgirl had been a very caring person and would have been "tremendously proud" to have helped others struggling with suicidal thoughts and mental health problems.

The Online Safety Bill, currently making its way through parliament, has been introduced to crack down on harmful content including graphic self-harm and suicide material.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signs off on the choices before the king or other leading members of the royal family hand out the awards at ceremonies during the year.

Sunak said those being honoured had shown the "highest commitment to selflessness and compassion".

"You are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all," he said.