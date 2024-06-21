Since the invention of Bitcoin in 2008, it has grown greatly in value and popularity worldwide. While Bitcoin was intended to be a medium of exchange, it is today considered a store of value, with its open, permissionless, and decentralized properties keeping it free from the control of governments or a small group of individuals. Despite its volatility, Bitcoin was the best-performing asset from 2011 to 2021, and its value remains on the uptrend.

According to David E. A. Wynn, co-founder of digital cloud mining operator Signature DeFi, more and more investors are seeing the value of investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Some of the world's largest asset managers have successfully launched Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. The London Stock Exchange has listed crypto exchange-traded products for the first time after the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revised its stance on cryptocurrencies.

Having been in the world of real estate for a long time, David E. A. Wynn became interested in the potential of cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, as an asset class. With real estate being a long-term store of value and an effective hedge against inflation, Wynn also saw these advantages in Bitcoin.

Before entering the cryptocurrency world, Wynn was a licensed luxury realtor for Sotheby's International, and before this, a senior realtor for Douglas Elliman, Palm Beach, Florida. His expertise in the luxury real estate sector stems from a keen eye for high-value investments, which helped him greatly when pivoting towards crypto.

Wynn also runs a leading luxury residential development and renovation group in Palm Beach County, in partnership with Southeast Construction Corp of Boca Raton, Florida. The group has built leading custom homes for Fortune 500 executives, celebrities, and other high-net-worth individuals. From 1989 to 2005, Wynn was part of PCI Developments Corp., a company that builds luxury homes throughout British Columbia, Canada. Over the past four decades, the company has completed over $2 billion in mixed-use, retail, office, residential, and industrial developments.

A dual American and Canadian citizen, Wynn's family operated several commercial aviation flying schools in Canada, sparking his interest in aviation. Initially working as a sales manager for one such flying school, his natural attraction to sales and business brought him into his career that spans real estate, finance, and, later, the exciting new world of cryptocurrency.

Having seen the potential of cryptocurrency to revolutionize the world, Wynn helped establish Signature DeFi, which connects everyday people with the exciting new world of cryptocurrency. Having won several awards in the blockchain ecosystem, the company is proud of its solid reputation as a service provider that continues to excel with a client-driven business model.

"The world is waking up to the potential of crypto, which is an exciting time for everyone," Wynn says. "In a few short years, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and possibly more, will be traded on all of the stock exchanges from London to Hong Kong, Singapore to Canada, and US to India. With its innovative Stake-to-Mine mechanism, Signature DeFi is redefining trading for the rapidly evolving digital age."